ZAYN Slams The GRAMMYs After Being Snubbed

10 March 2021, 07:24

Zayn Malik called out The GRAMMYs for "allowing favouritism and racism"
Zayn Malik called out The GRAMMYs for "allowing favouritism and racism". Picture: Getty

Zayn Malik took to Twitter to call out The GRAMMYs, as he believed the voting process was influenced by "hand-shaking" and "gift-sending".

In 2021, ZAYN released his third studio album, 'Nobody Is Listening', and dropped two singles - 'Better' and 'Vibez' - from said album.

However, after he was snubbed for a nomination, the former One Direction singer took to Twitter to share his thoughts with his 30.6 million followers.

"F*** The GRAMMYs and everyone associated," said Zayn Malik less than a week before the awards ceremony. "Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary."

Six hours later, Zayn cleared up what he meant in his original post, writing that his tweet "was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and netwokring politics to influence the voting process [sic]".

Unfortunately, as Zayn's album 'Nobody Is Listening' was released on 15 January, he missed the eligibility period, which closed 31 August, last year.

Meanwhile, Zayn's former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles, has been nominated in three categories at this year's GRAMMYs; with 'Adore You' being nominated for Music Video, 'Fine Line' nominated for Pop Vocal Album, and 'Watermelon Sugar' nominated for Pop Solo Performance.

