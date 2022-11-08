Zayn Malik Pens Powerful Open Letter Urging Rishi Sunak To Expand Free School Meals

Zayn Malik issued an open letter to the PM. Picture: Alamy / Zayn Malik/Instagram

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik has publicly asked the Prime Minister to give all children living in poverty free school meals.

Zayn Malik is campaigning for Free School Meals to be expanded across England amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Zayn said he knows ‘what that shame feels like’ after relying on Free School Meals when he grew up in Bradford.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Addresses Rift With Zayn Malik

The former One Direction star began his letter by asking the government to ensure ‘no child living in poverty misses out on a hot nutritious meal at school, especially since that school meal may be the only hot meal they receive all day.’

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid became parents in 2020. Picture: Getty

Zayn Malik issued an open letter to the PM. Picture: Getty

Zayn pointed out that 800,000 children in England miss out on a free school meal even though they're from poverty-stricken homes.

He wrote: “These children are suffering from lack of concentration, some even resorting to stealing food from school canteens because they are so hungry but can’t afford to buy lunch.”

The 29-year-old claimed: “Extending the current threshold and giving Free School Meals to children from families on Universal Credit would be the best way to reach those who need it most.”

Zayn asked the PM to ‘make the changes that are needed’, adding: “No parent should have to make impossible decisions like whether to buy food, turn on the heating, or go into debt.”

The ‘Pillowtalk’ singer added: “Knowing that their children are getting a good lunch at school would be a huge relief to parents who are struggling. These pressures will only get worse as food and energy prices keep rising.”

He finished his letter by asking Rishi Sunak to ‘act in good conscience and commit’ in the 17th November budget.

Zayn became a parent himself in September 2020 to daughter Khai, with now-ex Gigi Hadid amid their on-off relationship.

The couple co-parent their toddler after going their separate ways for good at the end of 2021.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital