11 August 2021, 17:00

Fans have resurfaced a throwback interview of Jay Sean talking about Zayn Malik
Fans have resurfaced a throwback interview of Jay Sean talking about Zayn Malik. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Zayn Malik fans have been talking about his rise to stardom and have been reminiscing about his first on-stage experience with Jay Sean.

It’s no secret that Zayn Malik fans are some of the most die-hard fandoms around and always know what’s going on with the ‘Vibez’ star.

But some people are just discovering that his first on-stage experience was in front of fellow artist Jay Sean at 11 years old and the sweet story has gone viral all over again.

A screenshot of an interview with Jay Sean from 2016 has been circulating on Twitter again, explaining how he was one of the first people to hear the Bradford-born star sing in public.

In the interview, Jay spoke about how One Direction were smashing it at the time, before he went on to open up about his first interaction with Zayn, which happened six years before 1D was formed!

Jay Sean revealed he's one of the first people to hear Zayn Malik sing
Jay Sean revealed he's one of the first people to hear Zayn Malik sing. Picture: Alamy

He said: “Love them [One Direction], they’re good kids! In fact, about six years ago, I was doing talks in schools about music and how to get into the entertainment industry.

“I went to this school and I asked them if there were any singers in the audience.

“This little kid put his hand up; I was like ‘come up here mate’. He was nervous and shy, I was like ‘come on, you gonna sing a song with me?’ And he goes ‘yeah, we’ll sing one of yours’."

Zayn Malik fans are talking about the unexpected link to Jay Sean on social media
Zayn Malik fans are talking about the unexpected link to Jay Sean on social media. Picture: Getty

“We sang one of my songs together and it was of course Zayn. He messaged me a while back saying, ‘I don’t know if you remember me from school but thank you for that moment’. Now look at him, he’s got more followers than me on Twitter!", he added.

Jay Sean has continued to support Zayn throughout the years, with the singer previously tweeting in support of his debut solo single ‘Pillowtalk’, which he dropped after leaving 1D.

Fans have been reacting to the sweet story on Twitter since, with many revealing this is the first time they’ve heard about the unexpected link!

