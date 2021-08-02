Zayn Malik Debuts Face Tattoo In Rare Selfie & Fans Are Trying To Decode It

Fans have been trying to work out what Zayn Malik's new face tattoo says. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik’s fans have been trying to work out what his new face tattoo says after he debuted the new ink on Instagram.

Zayn Malik made his return to social media in the most iconic way after revealing his very first face tattoo.

The ‘Vibez’ star shared two rare selfies on Instagram and left fans shocked as he showcased the new ink on his jaw, and people have been trying to work out what it says.

The photo, which was posted alongside a snap of him fishing in dungarees, sent the internet into meltdown as it’s been seven months since fans were treated to a selfie from the former One Direction star.

But what exactly does Zayn’s face tattoo say?

Zayn Malik showed off his new face tattoo. Picture: @zayn/Instagram

Trust his Z Squad to get to the bottom of it, with many guesses surfacing on Twitter.

While some people are certain it says ‘do more’, others think it may be a Latin phrase.

However, although Zayn himself is yet to confirm what it actually says, it’s safe to say fans’ reactions were priceless anyway.

One person tweeted: “I just woke up and Zayn getting a face tattoo already made my whole day.”

Some fans are even convinced Zayn got two jawline tattoos. Picture: @zayn/Instagram

ZAYN GOT A JAW TATTOO????? HELLOOOOO DO YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING???? pic.twitter.com/Riz2jwgiLX — ✘mag✘ ༄ (@iamjustmag) July 31, 2021

I am convinced Zayn added a tattoo to each side of his jaw pic.twitter.com/5mn5VKVIzd — ʰ𝙰𝚗𝚐𝚒𝚎ᶻ🌻Truth is you're my medicine (@calamity_vol6_) July 31, 2021

“ZAYN GOT A JAW TATTOO????? HELLOOOOO DO YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING????”, added another.

Some eagle-eyed fans are even convinced he got the tattoo on both sides of his jawline after zooming into the snap of him fishing.

The ‘Pillowtalk’ star’s new body art comes as no surprise as he already has an impressive collection of tattoos, including a few dedicated to his long-term girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The pair even have matching tattoos of their daughter Khai’s name in Arabic, so his new one is yet another to add to his collection!

