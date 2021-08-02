Zayn Malik Debuts Face Tattoo In Rare Selfie & Fans Are Trying To Decode It

2 August 2021, 10:58

Fans have been trying to work out what Zayn Malik's new face tattoo says
Fans have been trying to work out what Zayn Malik's new face tattoo says. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik’s fans have been trying to work out what his new face tattoo says after he debuted the new ink on Instagram.

Zayn Malik made his return to social media in the most iconic way after revealing his very first face tattoo.

The ‘Vibez’ star shared two rare selfies on Instagram and left fans shocked as he showcased the new ink on his jaw, and people have been trying to work out what it says.

Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Zayn Malik’s Adorable Outings With Baby Khai

The photo, which was posted alongside a snap of him fishing in dungarees, sent the internet into meltdown as it’s been seven months since fans were treated to a selfie from the former One Direction star.

But what exactly does Zayn’s face tattoo say?

Zayn Malik showed off his new face tattoo
Zayn Malik showed off his new face tattoo. Picture: @zayn/Instagram

Trust his Z Squad to get to the bottom of it, with many guesses surfacing on Twitter.

While some people are certain it says ‘do more’, others think it may be a Latin phrase.

However, although Zayn himself is yet to confirm what it actually says, it’s safe to say fans’ reactions were priceless anyway.

One person tweeted: “I just woke up and Zayn getting a face tattoo already made my whole day.”

Some fans are even convinced Zayn got two jawline tattoos
Some fans are even convinced Zayn got two jawline tattoos. Picture: @zayn/Instagram

“ZAYN GOT A JAW TATTOO????? HELLOOOOO DO YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING????”, added another.

Some eagle-eyed fans are even convinced he got the tattoo on both sides of his jawline after zooming into the snap of him fishing.

The ‘Pillowtalk’ star’s new body art comes as no surprise as he already has an impressive collection of tattoos, including a few dedicated to his long-term girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The pair even have matching tattoos of their daughter Khai’s name in Arabic, so his new one is yet another to add to his collection!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will Liam Payne cover Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar'?

Liam Payne Wants To Cover 'Watermelon Sugar' By Bandmate Harry Styles

Toby has become a Love Island fan-favourite

Love Island Toby’s Funniest Moments & All The Times He Became A Meme

Mabel is a UK pop sensation

Who Is Mabel? Her Real Name, Famous Family & All The Facts You Need On The Pop Star

Let Jade Thirwall be your self-love guru

Everything Jade Thirwall Has Said To Guide You On Your Path To Self-Love

Love Island's Teddy Soares shocked viewers after revealing he's a Nigerian prince

Love Island Fans Speechless After Teddy Soares Reveals He Was A Nigerian Prince

Ariana Grande encouraged fans to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Ariana Grande Encourages Fan Base To Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2