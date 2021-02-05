Zayn To Live Stream Him Sleeping For Experiment – Here's How To Watch

5 February 2021, 14:50 | Updated: 5 February 2021, 16:17

Zayn is taking part in a dream experiment and you can watch him sleep
Zayn is taking part in a dream experiment and you can watch him sleep. Picture: Instagram @zayn

Zayn is going to live stream him sleeping as he has a 'relaxing dream inducing' soundscape played by a psychologist, here's how you can watch the former One Direction singer at rest in what's pretty random news for 2021...

Zayn will be live streaming him sleeping as part of an experiment to see if he can have relaxing dreams induced by a special soundscape and we've got everything you need to know to be able to watch the 'Vibez' singer's slumber.

He's undoubtedly about to make many fans, who never thought they'd get to see the former 1D singer sleeping's dreams come true!

So, why is he doing this seemingly strange livestream?!

Gigi Hadid Recalls Moment Zayn Malik Caught Baby Khai During Labour

Taking to Instagram to announce his participation in the experiment, Zayn, 28, explained he's teaming up with beer company Coors for an experiment.

He said: "They're going to see if they can put a commercial inside my dreams, which is kind of messed up."

"It's supposed to make you wake up feeling refreshed, so we're going to give that a go and see if that works."

They have teamed up with a leading psychologist from Harvard on a project to curate a 'soundscape' to influence the sleep cycle and induce a relaxing dream.

Zayn said in a press release "When [they] asked me if they could induce a refreshing dream while I sleep for you all to watch on Instagram Live, I thought...well that IS very strange."

"So of course, I said yes."

How to watch Zayn's sleeping livestream and when is it?

Fortunately for all of us, the whole thing is going to be live-streamed on Instagram, no doubt on his Instagram account which has millions of followers.

As the 'Better' singer said, the experiment is taking place on February 26th which is a Friday, so get it in your calendars now!

Also, as he lives in the US and the beer company is also American, the hours in the UK will likely be strange, so stay tuned!

