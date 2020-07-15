Zara McDermott Edits Caption & Apologises For Saying She 'Let Herself Go' On Holiday

Zara McDermott faces backlash for saying she 'let herself go' on holiday in Marbella. Picture: Instagram @adaywithzara

Love Island's Zara McDermott was forced to edit her Instagram caption after receiving backlash for saying she'd 'let herself go' while on holiday.

Love Island's Zara McDermott was forced to edit a caption of a bikini snap she posted whilst on holiday with the Made In Chelsea cast where she said she'd 'let herself go', facing backlash for attaching negativity with people relaxing and enjoying themselves whilst on holiday.

Love Island’s Zara McDermott Praised For ‘Real’ Before & After Pictures As She Shares Bloated Stomach On Instagram

Posting a bikini snap of her tiny frame on her weight loss and fitness account @adaywithzara, where the reality star updates people on her diet, Zara, 23, initially wrote in the caption she'd 'let herself go'.

However, she quickly changed it when she received a flood of comments criticising her for her choice of words, with fans commenting:

"Please be careful with your wording... 'letting yourself go, whilst on holiday' sounds like you’re suggesting that relaxing and enjoying yourself on holiday is something negative and needs to be fixed."

Zara McDermott criticised for choice of words on her fitness page. Picture: Instagram @adaywithzara

Another said: "I bloody love Zara and respect her so much but I don't feel this post [should] have gone up if I'm honest she looks unreal and I'm old enough to know better but younger impressionable girls will think they have to aspire to this."

She then changed the caption to, "Me this morning... I’ve indulged in loads of amazing food this holiday and I’m excited to get home and get cooking again."

She made the post whilst on a luxurious getaway to Marbella with boyfriend Sam Thompson, Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, where Zara kept her fans updated with all their antics, from sunbathing to eating out.

However, it isn't all doom and gloom, as Zara was praised for 'keeping it real', posting a before and after photo of when she'd eaten a big meal compared with the early morning.

She posted to her fitness page: "I am so aware that most of the time we tend to put out the best versions of ourselves on social media. And I am usually guilty of this! But let me show you this."

Zara McDermott posts 'real' shot of her after eating spaghetti bolognaise. Picture: Instagram @adaywithzara

The first pic I took THIS MORNING at 8am when I’d just woke up! The second pic was at 8:30pm. How much a body can change in the space of a few hours is WILD!"

"This pic doesn’t do it justice of how bad my bloating can get! I suffer badly with bloating, as I am quite intolerant to meat and eggs. I also find that fruit bloats me a lot too. I don’t get any other symptoms, however, other than just the bloating [sic]."

