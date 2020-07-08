Zac Efron’s Diet And Fitness Regime Revealed

8 July 2020, 16:53

Zac Efron has long been a health and fitness enthusiast
Zac Efron has long been a health and fitness enthusiast.

Zac Efron has long been a diet and fitness enthusiast, but how does he stay so trim?

Zac Efron, High School Musical star turned wellness activist, has always made health and fitness a priority in his life, even launching a YouTube channel called Gym Time.

For the YouTube series, Zac trains with celebrities and sports stars to test his – and their – strength, concentration, focus, and teamwork.

But how does the Down to Earth star stay so fit himself?

Zac Efron diet

Zac Efron vowed at the start of 2020 to 'sweat everyday'
Zac Efron vowed at the start of 2020 to 'sweat everyday'.

Fans first sat up and took notice of Zac’s muscly physique when he appeared in movie Baywatch alongside The Rock.

According to Coach mag, he committed to an all-organic whole-food diet full of protein, wholegrains, healthy fats, and high-fibre fruits such as apples, pears and berries, and vegetables of all kinds.

In an episode of his new Netflix series, Zac admits it’s the first time he’s eating carbs “in years,” so it’s clear the actor has been on a strict diet for quite some time to maintain his shredded physique.

After the film, Zac said his body had completely changed the way it burned energy and he grew to crave the healthy foods.

He told Men’s Fitness: “After a while your body stops craving junk food and you look forward to these meals.

“There’s this trigger that happens after two or three weeks of dieting and eating healthy food, where your body switches its primary energy source from burning mainly carbohydrates to burning fat. And when it switches over, all your cravings change.

“You go, ‘Holy cow, I want kale and vinaigrette shredded with beets and a little bit of sweet potato!’” 

At the start of the New Year, Zac vowed to make a smoothie "every morning" and get "a good sweat on everyday".

Zac Efron fitness regime

Zac Efron got fit for his role in Baywatch
Zac Efron got fit for his role in Baywatch.

As well as having incredible passion for health, Zac is known to be excellent at a range of sports including skiing and surfing.

His YouTube channel Gym Time also keeps him moving, with regular workouts alongside famous faces and influencers.

Ahead of his role on Baywatch, he worked out every day, focusing on back and biceps one day, legs on another, shoulders, chest and arms the next, and abs a little bit each day.

His trainer Patrick Murphy told Men’s Fitness the main feature of the workouts is supersetting – not taking a rest between each exercise so the body burns more calories.

