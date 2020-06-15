First Look: Wireless' Virtual 3-Day Festival

Cardi B headlines Wireless Festival 2019. Picture: Wireless Festival/PA

Wireless are putting on a virtual festival 3-5 July. Here's a first look at the studio!

Festival season may be cancelled this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped organisers coming up with innovative ways to ensure music fans don’t miss out.

Wireless will be hosting a virtual festival, dubbed 'Wireless Connect,’ from 3-5 July.

When Is Coachella? Which Festivals Are Cancelled Or Moved Because Of Coronavirus?

The Wireless Connect line-up hasn't been announced yet. Picture: Wireless Festival

The organisers have teamed up with MelodyVR to host ‘the world’s first 360° virtual festival experience,’ which will include performances from London and LA.

Check out this first look video from behind-the-scenes:

The line-up hasn’t been announced yet but we’ll keep you posted!

AJ Tracey, Burna Boy and Aitch were among the huge artists originally announced before the festival - which is usually held at Finsbury Park - had to be cancelled. So we're hoping some of those guys make an appearance!

Cardi B headlined the festival last year.

Wireless Connect will be ‘the world’s first 360° virtual festival experience’. Picture: Wireless Festival

The virtual event, which is being filmed at Alexandra Palace, will be broadcast digitally to fans around the world through the MelodyVR app and is free to watch.

However, fans will be encouraged to make a charity donation over the course of the weekend.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!