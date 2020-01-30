Wireless Festival 2020 Line-Up Announced: Get Tickets To See AJ Tracey, Burna Boy & Aitch Now!
30 January 2020, 14:49 | Updated: 30 January 2020, 14:51
Wireless festival is back for 2020 with a huge, star-studded line-up ready to turn up Finsbury Park this July- and we've got everything you need to know about who's playing and how you can bag yourself tickets to the massive weekend!
Wireless Festival returns to the iconic Finsbury Park this summer with an enormous line-up ready to turn up the volume across three days in July, and you can find out everything you need to bag your tickets here, so you and your mates can start planning the biggest weekend of the summer now!
Across the weekend of Friday 3rd, Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th July, some of the biggest names in music have just been announced to be heading down to the iconic summer festival, including Aitch, AJ Tracey, Burna Boy, ASAP Rocky, Meek Mill and Skepta.
You can grab your tickets right now, whether it be a day ticket, or access to the whole weekend...
check out the full line-up below
Wireless Festival 2020 line-up
FRIDAY 3rd July
ASAP Rocky (Headliner)
D-Block Europe
Lil Uzi Vert
Young Thug
Playboi Carti
Trippie Redd
M Huncho
ASAP Ferg
Lil Tjay
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Rico Nasty
SATURDAY 4th July
Skepta (Headliner)
Quality Control: The Takeover (Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, Lil Yachty)
Da Baby
Burna Boy
Roddy Ricch
Mostack
Aitch
Tion Wayne
Digdat
Hardy Caprio
Koffee
Doja Cat
Jay 1
Young T & Bugsey
Tiffany Calver & Friends
Kida Kudz
SUNDAY- 5th July
Meek Mill (Headliner)
AJ Tracey
Lil Baby
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
MIST
Lil Tecca
Nav
City Girls
NLE Choppa
Steel Banglez
Nafe Smallz
Darkoo
