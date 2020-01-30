Wireless Festival 2020 Line-Up Announced: Get Tickets To See AJ Tracey, Burna Boy & Aitch Now!

Wireless Festival 2020 will see AJ Tracey and Aitch perform. Picture: Wireless Festival

Wireless festival is back for 2020 with a huge, star-studded line-up ready to turn up Finsbury Park this July- and we've got everything you need to know about who's playing and how you can bag yourself tickets to the massive weekend!

Wireless Festival returns to the iconic Finsbury Park this summer with an enormous line-up ready to turn up the volume across three days in July, and you can find out everything you need to bag your tickets here, so you and your mates can start planning the biggest weekend of the summer now!

AJ Tracey Brought The Song Of The Summer 'Ladbroke Grove' To The Jingle Bell Ball

Across the weekend of Friday 3rd, Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th July, some of the biggest names in music have just been announced to be heading down to the iconic summer festival, including Aitch, AJ Tracey, Burna Boy, ASAP Rocky, Meek Mill and Skepta.

Tickets to Wireless 2020 are on sale now! Picture: Wireless Festival

You can grab your tickets right now, whether it be a day ticket, or access to the whole weekend...

For any more information visit their official website here, and check out the full line-up below, we can't wait to see you there!

Wireless Festival 2020 line-up

FRIDAY 3rd July

ASAP Rocky (Headliner)

D-Block Europe

Lil Uzi Vert

Young Thug

Playboi Carti

Trippie Redd

M Huncho

ASAP Ferg

Lil Tjay

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Rico Nasty



SATURDAY 4th July

Skepta (Headliner)

Quality Control: The Takeover (Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, Lil Yachty)

Da Baby

Burna Boy

Roddy Ricch

Mostack

Aitch

Tion Wayne

Digdat

Hardy Caprio

Koffee

Doja Cat

Jay 1

Young T & Bugsey

Tiffany Calver & Friends

Kida Kudz



SUNDAY- 5th July

Meek Mill (Headliner)

AJ Tracey

Lil Baby

A Boogie wit da Hoodie

MIST

Lil Tecca

Nav

City Girls

NLE Choppa

Steel Banglez

Nafe Smallz

Darkoo

Wireless Festival announces Burna Boy & Aitch for 2020 line-up. Picture: Wireless Festival

> Download Our App For All The Latest Festival News