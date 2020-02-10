Jennifer Aniston Wasn't At The 2020 Oscars & People Want Answers

Jennifer Aniston didn't attend the 2020 Oscars and people want answers. Picture: Getty Images

Everyone's wondering why Jennifer Aniston wasn't at the 2020 Oscars, with more than one person hoping to catch a glimpse of the actress with Brad Pitt.

The 2020 Oscars have officially been and gone, and one person in particular was missed by all- Jennifer Aniston, who is the queen of red carpet and has us all rushing to our phones to see what she wore, and many were seriously hoping for another Brad Pitt run in, as happened at the SAG's earlier this year.

Billie Eilish's Confused Reaction At Oscars Becomes An Instant Meme

Usually a staple of the Hollywood award's show, Jen-An was a no show at the most glamorous event of the year, having attended the Golden Globes, and the Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG's) and building everyone's hopes she'd be along to slay the carpet, so where was she?

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktails. Picture: Getty

She and Brad Pitt successfully sent the internet into meltdown with their adorable, friendly exchange backstage at the SAG's and re-igniting a long, lost torch held by many the exes could actually one day, maybe, just maybe, reignite their romance.

But, as Brad scooped his first ever Oscar for an acting role, for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, there was no Jen to give him a hug backstage, arriving to the ceremony alone before being joined by long-time manager, Cynthia Pett-Dante.

People took to Twitter to ask where the A-lister was during event, one pointing out: "Why is no one mentioning Jennifer Aniston? Where is Jen?" and another also wanted to know where J-Lo was, who didn't receive a nomination for her leading role in Hustlers.

Why is no one mentioning Jennifer Aniston? Where is Jen? #Oscars — 👸🏼 Whitney Nicole (@tiffanyco85) February 10, 2020

ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷᴴᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉᴿᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉᴿᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷᴴᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉᴿᵉ

are Jennifer Aniston & JLo? #Oscars — Maria (@Mariacarp_) February 10, 2020

The Friends star wasn't nominated for any awards, nor has she ever been, so it isn't so surprising she wanted at the event, but stepped out at the Netflix after party looking glam as ever, although Brad headed to the Vanity Fair afterparty (come on, we know you wanted to know.)

Jen-An hasn't been to the Oscars ceremony since 2017, when she was married to Justin Theroux, and we eagerly await the day she makes her return to the red carpet, because we need her glam looks in our lives.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News