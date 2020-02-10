Billie Eilish's Confused Reaction At Oscars Becomes An Instant Meme

Billie Eilish's confused reaction becomes an instant meme. Picture: Getty Images

Billie Eilish's confused reaction to a comedy skit at the 2020 Oscars has inspired a load of hilarious memes.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas stunned the audience at Sunday night's Academy Awards with their emotional performance for the In Memoriam segment of the show.

The pair covered The Beatles' iconic track 'Yesterday' whilst the screens behind them paid tribute to those in the film industry who have passed away in the last year.

> Billie Eilish Defends Drake For Texting Her & Slams Claims He’s ‘Creepy’

But it was another incredible Billie Eilish moment in the Oscars that inspired a whole host of memes online.

As Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph presented the Best Costume Design award, the actors launched into a hilarious song medley which had the Hollywood crowd in stitches... well, everyone except Billie Eilish.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The cameras cut to a confused-looking Billie, who appeared to wince as the skit played out on stage.

Some viewers thought that Billie was just pulling a face as she realised the camera was on her whilst others said that the 'bad guy' singer's confused reaction summed up exactly what everyone else was thinking.

Either way, the moment gave us a load of funny Billie Eilish memes and caused the clip to go viral on Twitter.

“would you like pineapple on that?” https://t.co/LoDYL0JJN8 — Zachary Jacobson (@JacobsonAZach) February 10, 2020

* billie’s face when she hears me singing to her songs at the concert * pic.twitter.com/n60h4nl3Qg — ᴛᴏʙʏ is SEEING BILLIE❍◌❍ (@billiesfantasy) February 10, 2020

Me remembering tomorrow is Monday https://t.co/kjBC9Qoz9a — Emma Korynta (@emmalikesnews) February 10, 2020

There were rumours before the show that Billie would be premiering her James Bond soundtrack at the show. It was announced last month that Billie would be recording the theme song for new film No Time to Die.

This year's Academy Awards saw Parasite become the first non-English language film in history to take the show's top prize of Best Picture - beating the favourite 1917.

The World War One epic 1917 still picked up three awards on the night, though these all came in technical categories.

Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for her role as Judy Garland in Judy, while Joaquin Phoenix was named Best Actor for his powerful performance as the lead in Joker.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Billie Eilish News