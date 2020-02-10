Billie Eilish's Confused Reaction At Oscars Becomes An Instant Meme

10 February 2020, 09:10

Billie Eilish's confused reaction becomes an instant meme
Billie Eilish's confused reaction becomes an instant meme. Picture: Getty Images

Billie Eilish's confused reaction to a comedy skit at the 2020 Oscars has inspired a load of hilarious memes.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas stunned the audience at Sunday night's Academy Awards with their emotional performance for the In Memoriam segment of the show.

The pair covered The Beatles' iconic track 'Yesterday' whilst the screens behind them paid tribute to those in the film industry who have passed away in the last year.

> Billie Eilish Defends Drake For Texting Her & Slams Claims He’s ‘Creepy’

But it was another incredible Billie Eilish moment in the Oscars that inspired a whole host of memes online.

As Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph presented the Best Costume Design award, the actors launched into a hilarious song medley which had the Hollywood crowd in stitches... well, everyone except Billie Eilish.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The cameras cut to a confused-looking Billie, who appeared to wince as the skit played out on stage.

Some viewers thought that Billie was just pulling a face as she realised the camera was on her whilst others said that the 'bad guy' singer's confused reaction summed up exactly what everyone else was thinking.

Either way, the moment gave us a load of funny Billie Eilish memes and caused the clip to go viral on Twitter.

There were rumours before the show that Billie would be premiering her James Bond soundtrack at the show. It was announced last month that Billie would be recording the theme song for new film No Time to Die.

This year's Academy Awards saw Parasite become the first non-English language film in history to take the show's top prize of Best Picture - beating the favourite 1917.

The World War One epic 1917 still picked up three awards on the night, though these all came in technical categories.

Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for her role as Judy Garland in Judy, while Joaquin Phoenix was named Best Actor for his powerful performance as the lead in Joker.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Billie Eilish News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  3. 3
    Wake Up Call (feat. Trippie Redd) artwork
    Wake Up Call (feat. Trippie Redd)
    KSI
    itunes
  4. 4
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  5. 5
    What a Man Gotta Do artwork
    What a Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  6. 6
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  7. 7
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  8. 8
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  9. 9
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  10. 10
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) artwork
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
    Eminem
    itunes
  12. 12
    You Should Be Sad artwork
    You Should Be Sad
    Halsey
    itunes
  13. 13
    Better Off without You (feat. Shift K3Y)
    Becky Hill
    itunes
  14. 14
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  15. 15
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  16. 16
    Rare artwork
    Rare
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  17. 17
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  18. 18
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  19. 19
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  20. 20
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  21. 21
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  22. 22
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  24. 24
    Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
    Future
    itunes
  25. 25
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  26. 26
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  27. 27
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  28. 28
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  29. 29
    Pump It Up artwork
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  30. 30
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  31. 31
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  32. 32
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  33. 33
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  35. 35
    Only The Young
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  36. 36
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  37. 37
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  38. 38
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  39. 39
    No Judgement
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  40. 40
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

He told the Islanders about their intimate night

Love Island Fans Predict Heartbreak For Siânnise Fudge After Luke T Tells The Boys She Got Naked In Hideaway

Love Island

Natalia Zoppa angered Love Island fans by telling Luke M she wasn't attracted to him

Love Island Fans Brand Natalia Zoppa 'Fake' As She’s Accused Of ‘Using’ Luke M For A Ticket Into The Main Villa

Love Island

Callum Jones said he'll be loyal in the villa

Who Is Callum Jones? Love Island Contestant's Job, Age And Instagram Revealed

Love Island

Billie Eilish fans are convinced she's linked to the James Bond theme tune

Billie Eilish Confirms 'No Time To Die' James Bond Track Will Be A 'Ballad'
Callum has a very sociable Instagram

Love Island’s Callum Jones: 5 Instagram Pictures That Tell Us What We Need To Know About The Contestant

Love Island