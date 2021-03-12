Justin Bieber Is 'Not Attending GRAMMYs' Following Dispute About Nominations

Justin Bieber won't be attending 2021 GRAMMYs despite four nominations. Picture: Getty Images/ @justinbieber

Justin Bieber will not be attending the 2021 GRAMMYs despite four nominations after the Recording Academy put his album 'Changes' in a category he doesn't approve of.

Justin Bieber is choosing not to attend the 2021 GRAMMYs despite being nominated four times after disputing the pop category his album 'Changes' has been considered for, rather than R&B, according to Page Six.

The 27-year-old has been vocal about the Recording Academy's 'weird decision' to put his 2020 album 'Changes' and single 'Yummy' in three pop categories for 'Pop Duo/Group Performance', 'Pop Vocal Album' and 'Pop Solo Performance'.

His song 10,000 hours is also nominated for 'Country Duo/Group Performance'.

It seems his grievance is so much that he will not be partaking in the event, which is taking place on Sunday 14th March, at all.

Justin Bieber at The 58th GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

When the nominations were announced in November, Justin immediately took to social media to express his disapproval at his album being considered in pop categories, insisting it is an R&B record.

He wrote: "I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album."

"‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me."

He is by no means the first artist to put the award ceremony on blast, with Ariana Grande pulling out of the event altogether in 2018 after a dispute about a performance she was meant to put on, despite herself being nominated and winning her first award for 'Sweetener'.

The Weeknd has also slammed the Academy after being snubbed for his smash hit album 'After Hours' and said he will never allow his music to be submitted to them again.

Justin currently has one GRAMMY to his name, winning Best Dance Recording for 'Where Are U Now' in 2016 and has been nominated a total of 14 times.

He continued to explain his thoughts about the nominations, saying:

"For this not to be put into that category feels weird, considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style, all the way down to the hip-hop drums that were chosen, it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!"

So, he could be about to add four more wins to his name- not that he will be there to accept them!

