Who Does Natalie End Up With In Netflix’s Love Hard?

By Capital FM

The ending to Netflix’s Love Hard explained as Natalie decides between Tag and Josh.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix’s new Christmas film Love Hard is a seriously good fix to get you in the festive mood!

The new flick has already been talked about by Netflix fans everywhere thanks to its gripping storyline.

The film sees Natalie (played by Nina Dobrev) navigate her online dating shenanigans into a successful writing career where she publishes stories about being unlucky-in-love - that is, until she finds her dreamy match.

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date As New Series Confirmed

She then finds herself in a serious love triangle after matching with a man who lives 3,000 miles away.

But who does Natalie end up with, in Love Hard, and how does the film end?

Here’s what you need to know…

*Warning - spoilers ahead!*

Who does Natalie end up with in Love Hard? Picture: Netflix

Natalie gets catfished by Josh in Love Hard. Picture: Netflix

Who does Natalie end up with in Netflix’s Love Hard?

LA-based Natalie falls for a guy called Josh on a dating app, who lives in Lake Placid, New York.

However, when she goes to surprise him for Christmas, she discovers that she’s been catfished as Josh looks nothing like his profile pictures.

It turns out Josh stole the snaps from an old friend named Tag, who Natalie ends up running into at the town’s local bar.

In a bid to apologise to Natalie for catfishing her, Josh promises to set Natalie up with the real Tag if she agrees to pretend to be his girlfriend for the holidays, to impress his family.

Natalie and Josh fake an engagement in Love Hard. Picture: Netflix

Natalie has to pick between Josh and Tag. Picture: Netflix

As the film progresses, Natalie’s decision becomes a bit more complicated as she finds out that she and Tag don’t actually have much in common, leading to a super disappointing date where she decides she doesn't want to be with him.

There is also a big reveal near the end, where everyone finds out about Josh and Natalie’s secret pact and she ends up leaving to head back to LA.

However, after reflecting, Natalie realises that she’s fallen for Josh and goes back to his house to apologise and win him over - a true ending to a rom-com.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital