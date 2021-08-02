Who Is Mabel? Her Real Name, Famous Family & All The Facts You Need On The Pop Star

Mabel is a UK pop sensation. Picture: Getty

It’s time to ‘let them know’ all about pop superstar Mabel.

Mabel is the pop sensation dominating the charts thanks to a back catalogue of bangers at the age of just 25 years old.

As well as ‘Don’t Call Me Up’, you’ll have definitely heard her songs ‘God is a Dancer’, ‘Mad Love’ and ‘Finders Keepers’.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mabel, from her full name to her famous family….

Mabel has songs including 'Finders Keepers' and 'Don't Call Me Up'. Picture: Mabel/Instagram

What is Mabel’s real name?

Mabel goes by her stage name, which is just her first name, but her full name is Mabel McVey.

How old is Mabel?

Mabel is 25 years old.

Her birthday is 19 February 1996.

Mabel grew up in Stockholm. Picture: Mabel/Instagram

Where was Mabel born and where did she grow up?

She was actually born in Malaga, Spain but she also spent time in Notting Hill and was raised in Stockholm, Sweden.

Mabel studied at the prestigious Rytmus Musikergymnasiet.

Who are her famous family members?

Mabel's mother is none other than Neneh Cherry (of '7 Seconds' fame) and her father is record producer Cameron McVey.

You might also recognise her half-brother, Marlon Roudette, who found fame with 'When The Beat Drops Out'.

Her half-sister Naima is also a singer, as well as older sister Tyson.

