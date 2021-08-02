On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
2 August 2021, 17:13
It’s time to ‘let them know’ all about pop superstar Mabel.
Mabel is the pop sensation dominating the charts thanks to a back catalogue of bangers at the age of just 25 years old.
As well as ‘Don’t Call Me Up’, you’ll have definitely heard her songs ‘God is a Dancer’, ‘Mad Love’ and ‘Finders Keepers’.
Everything You Need To Know About Capital 'Up Close' Presents Mabel
Here’s everything you need to know about Mabel, from her full name to her famous family….
Mabel goes by her stage name, which is just her first name, but her full name is Mabel McVey.
Mabel is 25 years old.
Her birthday is 19 February 1996.
She was actually born in Malaga, Spain but she also spent time in Notting Hill and was raised in Stockholm, Sweden.
Mabel studied at the prestigious Rytmus Musikergymnasiet.
Mabel's mother is none other than Neneh Cherry (of '7 Seconds' fame) and her father is record producer Cameron McVey.
You might also recognise her half-brother, Marlon Roudette, who found fame with 'When The Beat Drops Out'.
Her half-sister Naima is also a singer, as well as older sister Tyson.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital