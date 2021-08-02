Who Is Mabel? Her Real Name, Famous Family & All The Facts You Need On The Pop Star

2 August 2021, 17:13

Mabel is a UK pop sensation
Mabel is a UK pop sensation. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

It’s time to ‘let them know’ all about pop superstar Mabel.

Mabel is the pop sensation dominating the charts thanks to a back catalogue of bangers at the age of just 25 years old.

As well as ‘Don’t Call Me Up’, you’ll have definitely heard her songs ‘God is a Dancer’, ‘Mad Love’ and ‘Finders Keepers’.

Everything You Need To Know About Capital 'Up Close' Presents Mabel

Here’s everything you need to know about Mabel, from her full name to her famous family….

Mabel has songs including 'Finders Keepers' and 'Don't Call Me Up'
Mabel has songs including 'Finders Keepers' and 'Don't Call Me Up'. Picture: Mabel/Instagram

What is Mabel’s real name?

Mabel goes by her stage name, which is just her first name, but her full name is Mabel McVey.

How old is Mabel?

Mabel is 25 years old.

Her birthday is 19 February 1996.

Mabel grew up in Stockholm
Mabel grew up in Stockholm. Picture: Mabel/Instagram

Where was Mabel born and where did she grow up?

She was actually born in Malaga, Spain but she also spent time in Notting Hill and was raised in Stockholm, Sweden.

Mabel studied at the prestigious Rytmus Musikergymnasiet.

Who are her famous family members?

Mabel's mother is none other than Neneh Cherry (of '7 Seconds' fame) and her father is record producer Cameron McVey.

You might also recognise her half-brother, Marlon Roudette, who found fame with 'When The Beat Drops Out'. 

Her half-sister Naima is also a singer, as well as older sister Tyson.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will Liam Payne cover Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar'?

Liam Payne Wants To Cover 'Watermelon Sugar' By Bandmate Harry Styles

Toby has become a Love Island fan-favourite

Love Island Toby’s Funniest Moments & All The Times He Became A Meme

Let Jade Thirwall be your self-love guru

Everything Jade Thirwall Has Said To Guide You On Your Path To Self-Love

Love Island's Teddy Soares shocked viewers after revealing he's a Nigerian prince

Love Island Fans Speechless After Teddy Soares Reveals He Was A Nigerian Prince

Ariana Grande encouraged fans to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Ariana Grande Encourages Fan Base To Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Fans predict a reunion between Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows

Love Island Fans Predict That Chloe And Toby Will Reunite – Here's Why

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2