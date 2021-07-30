Everything You Need To Know About Capital 'Up Close' Presents Mabel

Capital Up Close presents Mabel. Picture: Global

Capital Up Close presents Mabel with Barclaycard will feature the pop powerhouse performing some of her biggest hits!

Mabel is the next superstar in our summer gig series Capital Up Close with Barclaycard!

The 'Let Them Know' hitmaker will be taking to the stage on Thursday 12 August at London's Under the Bridge, performing exclusively for Capital listeners and Barclaycard customers.

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby will host the intimate gig as we continue to celebrate the return of live music this summer.

How buzzing are you to see @Mabel performing all of her bangers at Capital Up Close Presents Mabel with Barclaycard? 💯 pic.twitter.com/5neDZoXKVd — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) July 30, 2021

Mabel is one of the UK's biggest artists, with songs including 'Don't Call Me Up', 'Mad Love' and 'Boyfriend'.

She said of the upcoming show: “Capital Up Close with Barclaycard will be a really epic night for both me and the fans, and I can’t wait to play for you all! I’ve missed live music so much, it means everything to me. This is going to be such a special show.”

Fans will be able to win tickets to the exclusive live show by listening to Capital, plus they can look out for the Barclaycard prize draw for extra chances to win too.