Who Is Bianca Finch? Model’s Age, Instagram & Job Revealed

Who is Bianca Finch? Picture: Bianca Finch/Instagram

Bianca Finch is best known for starring in Benny Blanco and Juice WRLD’s music video for ‘Graduation’ and she’s also recently been linked to Harry Styles. But what’s her age, Instagram and job?

Bianca Finch’s name has been popping up on Twitter ever since she made an appearance in Benny Blanco and Juice WRLD’s music video for ‘Graduation’.

She’s also recently been linked to ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star Harry Styles. But what’s her age, Instagram and job? Let’s take a look…

Binca Finch's age, Instagram and job revealed. Picture: Bianca Finch/Instagram

What is Bianca Finch’s age? How old is she?

Bianca Finch is 22 years old.

What is Bianca Finch’s Instagram?

Bianca’s Instagram handle is @biancafinch and she currently has 137k followers.

A few huge names follower her such as Harry Styles.

What is Bianca Finch’s job?

Bianca is an actress and model.

Currently, she is signed to Next Models Worldwide.

Where is Bianca Finch from?

Bianca is from Chalmette, Louisiana, United States.

