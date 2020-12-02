Who Is Bianca Finch? Model’s Age, Instagram & Job Revealed

2 December 2020, 14:03

Who is Bianca Finch?
Who is Bianca Finch? Picture: Bianca Finch/Instagram

Bianca Finch is best known for starring in Benny Blanco and Juice WRLD’s music video for ‘Graduation’ and she’s also recently been linked to Harry Styles. But what’s her age, Instagram and job?

Bianca Finch’s name has been popping up on Twitter ever since she made an appearance in Benny Blanco and Juice WRLD’s music video for ‘Graduation’.

She’s also recently been linked to ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star Harry Styles. But what’s her age, Instagram and job? Let’s take a look…

QUIZ: Answer 7 Questions & We'll Cast You In A Harry Styles Music Video

Binca Finch's age, Instagram and job revealed.
Binca Finch's age, Instagram and job revealed. Picture: Bianca Finch/Instagram

What is Bianca Finch’s age? How old is she?

Bianca Finch is 22 years old.

What is Bianca Finch’s Instagram?

Bianca’s Instagram handle is @biancafinch and she currently has 137k followers.

A few huge names follower her such as Harry Styles.

What is Bianca Finch’s job?

Bianca is an actress and model.

Currently, she is signed to Next Models Worldwide.

Where is Bianca Finch from?

Bianca is from Chalmette, Louisiana, United States.

> Grab Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News

More News

See more More News

Little Mix defended by Leigh-Anne Pinnock's mum

Little Mix: Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Mum Joins Fans In Calling Out Label Over Lack Of US Promotion
Harry Styles said he 'loved' being in 1D

Harry Styles’ Calls One Direction Hiatus ‘The Next Step In Evolution’

I'm A Celebrity campmates are no longer greeted by their family.

Why I’m A Celebrity Stars Aren’t Met By Family Members When They Leave

Harry Styles throws shade at Vogue critics with sassy Instagram

Harry Styles Claps Back At Critics Of His 'Manliness' With Sassy Instagram

Elliot Page has been supported by fellow celebrities since coming out as transgender

Elliot Page Supported By Stars Including Miley Cyrus & Anna Kendrick As He Comes Out As Transgender
Everything you need to know about Rita Ora

How Old Is Rita Ora And What Is Her Net Worth? Everything You Need To Know About The Pop Star

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes announced The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith