Here’s which channels you can watch the best Christmas movies including Home Alone, Love Actually and The Holiday & whether they’re on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Christmas season is upon us and we wouldn’t be able to get in the festive mood without a Xmas classic movie or two!

If you’re wondering which channels you can watch your fave Christmas films, look no further because we’ve got you covered on what’s available on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.

From Home Alone and Love Actually to The Holiday and The Grinch, here’s which channels and streaming services you can watch them on in the UK.

Let’s take a look…

How to watch Elf online. Picture: New Line Cinema

Love Actually is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Picture: Universal Pictures

Where to watch all the Christmas classic films and which streaming service they’re on

Home Alone - Disney+

Love Actually - Netflix & Amazon Prime

The Holiday - Netflix & Amazon Prime

How The Grinch Stole Christmas - Amazon Prime (£4.99)

Elf - Amazon Prime (£3.49)

Polar Express - Amazon Prime (£3.49)

Jingle All The Way - Amazon Prime (£3.49)

The Santa Clause - Amazon Prime (£3.49)

Nativity & Nativity 2 - Netflix

Nativity 3 - Amazon Prime

Deck The Halls - Netflix

Christmas With The Kranks - Amazon Prime

How to watch The Holiday in the UK. Picture: Universal Pictures/Columbia Pictures

You can watch all the Home Alone movies on Disney+. Picture: 20th Century Studios

