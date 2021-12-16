How To Watch All Christmas Classics Including Home Alone, Love Actually & The Holiday
16 December 2021, 17:57
Here’s which channels you can watch the best Christmas movies including Home Alone, Love Actually and The Holiday & whether they’re on Netflix or Amazon Prime.
Christmas season is upon us and we wouldn’t be able to get in the festive mood without a Xmas classic movie or two!
If you’re wondering which channels you can watch your fave Christmas films, look no further because we’ve got you covered on what’s available on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.
From Home Alone and Love Actually to The Holiday and The Grinch, here’s which channels and streaming services you can watch them on in the UK.
Let’s take a look…
Where to watch all the Christmas classic films and which streaming service they’re on
- Home Alone - Disney+
- Love Actually - Netflix & Amazon Prime
- The Holiday - Netflix & Amazon Prime
- How The Grinch Stole Christmas - Amazon Prime (£4.99)
- Elf - Amazon Prime (£3.49)
- Polar Express - Amazon Prime (£3.49)
- Jingle All The Way - Amazon Prime (£3.49)
- The Santa Clause - Amazon Prime (£3.49)
- Nativity & Nativity 2 - Netflix
- Nativity 3 - Amazon Prime
- Deck The Halls - Netflix
- Christmas With The Kranks - Amazon Prime
