How To Watch All Christmas Classics Including Home Alone, Love Actually & The Holiday

16 December 2021, 17:57

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s which channels you can watch the best Christmas movies including Home Alone, Love Actually and The Holiday & whether they’re on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christmas season is upon us and we wouldn’t be able to get in the festive mood without a Xmas classic movie or two!

If you’re wondering which channels you can watch your fave Christmas films, look no further because we’ve got you covered on what’s available on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.

10 Christmas Films on Netflix You Have To Watch

From Home Alone and Love Actually to The Holiday and The Grinch, here’s which channels and streaming services you can watch them on in the UK.

Let’s take a look…

How to watch Elf online
How to watch Elf online. Picture: New Line Cinema
Love Actually is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime
Love Actually is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Picture: Universal Pictures

Where to watch all the Christmas classic films and which streaming service they’re on

  • Home Alone - Disney+
  • Love Actually - Netflix & Amazon Prime
  • The Holiday - Netflix & Amazon Prime
  • How The Grinch Stole Christmas - Amazon Prime (£4.99)
  • Elf - Amazon Prime (£3.49)
  • Polar Express - Amazon Prime (£3.49)
  • Jingle All The Way - Amazon Prime (£3.49)
  • The Santa Clause - Amazon Prime (£3.49)
  • Nativity & Nativity 2 - Netflix
  • Nativity 3 - Amazon Prime
  • Deck The Halls - Netflix
  • Christmas With The Kranks - Amazon Prime
How to watch The Holiday in the UK
How to watch The Holiday in the UK. Picture: Universal Pictures/Columbia Pictures
You can watch all the Home Alone movies on Disney+
You can watch all the Home Alone movies on Disney+. Picture: 20th Century Studios

