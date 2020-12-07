9 Christmas Films on Netflix You Have To Watch

Netflix is the home of cosy Christmas movies. Picture: Netflix

The lead-up to Christmas, especially this year, means one thing – a festive film a night every night. So we’re heading over to Netflix…

Netflix is the ultimate platform when it comes to Christmas movies, with an array of your fave festive classics as well as cheesy films we all need so badly this year.

From long-term loves such as The Holiday to Netflix Originals like The Princess Switch that showed cringe is sometimes a good thing, the streaming site has your plans sorted for every single evening in the run-up to Christmas.

All The New Christmas Films On Netflix This Year

If you need help getting started on your Yuletide marathons, we’ve rounded up nine movies on Netflix we consider an absolute must-watch this Christmas...

Holidate

Holidate is one of the newer additions to Netflix, and it's safe to say it's the refreshing rom-com we've needed for a long time.

In a typical 'will they/won't they get together' kind of story, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey's characters Sloane and Jackson provide LOLs all the way through from Valentine's Day to New Year's Eve.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey brings the sort of magic we all love in a movie at this time of the year.

As well as a soundtrack of tunes you'll want to add to your playlist, the film has a storyline to warm even the coldest of hearts.

The synopsis reads: "Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within."

Operation Christmas Drop

Operation Christmas Drop is already a hit on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

The film that everyone was talking about when it first dropped on Netflix, Operation Christmas Drop is based on a real mission the Air Force carries out each year.

With a romantic spin, the film follows a congressional aide after she's sent to close down the military base in which Operation Christmas Drop operates from and *spoiler* warms to the captain in charge.

The Princess Switch

If you didn't watch the first Princess Switch we encourage you take some time to indulge, because just when you're getting your head around two of Vanessa Hudgens, a third enters the scene – bringing with her rebellious bleach blonde locks and a British accent Vanessa should be proud of.

After Margaret and Stacy switch places and ultimately become besties in part one, part two takes a dramatic turn with a battle for the Duchess of Montenaro's crown.

Pay attention though, because three Vanessas can get seriously confusing.

Arthur Christmas

Arthur Christmas is a family animation but one that brings the same comfort as your favourite old Disney movie.

"When Santa's gawky son Arthur learns that owing to a technical glitch a little girl's Christmas gift has been misplaced, he sets out on a mission to deliver the present before it is too late," the info reads.

Klaus

Another one for the whole fam – or just your festive self on a wintry eve – Klaus is about a postman who’s terrible at his job and is sent to a frozen town in the North, where he discovers Santa is hiding out obviously.

The film has high ratings on IMDB and has fast become a firm favourite December movie.

Animations aren't just for kids, people.

The Holiday Calendar

The Holiday Calendar on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

If you're a fan of the likes of A Christmas Prince, The Princess Switch, and Operation Christmas Drop, The Holiday Calendar is definitely one for you.

In perfect, cheesy Netflix style, the description reads: "A struggling but talented photographer inherits an antique holiday advent calendar, the contents of which seem to predict the future. Will this magical calendar lead her to love this holiday season."

A New York Christmas Wedding

A New York Christmas Wedding is one of those movies that takes a direction you weren't expecting.

The film is a very modern take on A Christmas Carol, but instead of Ebenezer Scrooge the film details a bride-to-be who is visited by an angel who reveals what could have been if she'd followed feelings for her childhood best friend.

The Holiday

It's not a Christmas movie list without The Holiday, so of course we've included this icon status of a movie with Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Jack Black.

Not that you probably need reminding, The Holiday is about two unlucky in love women who swap houses, heal their hearts and find romance all in one two-week trip.

This one will never get old.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV& Film News