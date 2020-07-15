Where Is Kady McDermott From Love Island UK 2016 Now?

Kady McDermott starred on Love Island UK in 2016. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

Kady McDermott appeared on Love Island UK Series 2 back in 2016 but where is she now? What’s her job and who is her boyfriend?

Love Island series 2 star Kady McDermott was a fan-favourite of the show, after making her debut on ITV2 back in 2016 and fans have been wondering what she’s up to now.

Famously being coupled up with fellow contestant Scott Thomas, the pair went on to date for another year, before eventually splitting in 2017.

Appearing on the first episode of a new Love Island special episode on Wednesday, July 15, called All The Dramz, we take a look at what the reality TV star has achieved since her stint on the show.

So, what does Kady do now and does she have a boyfriend? Here’s what we know.

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas were together for a year after appearing on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Where is Love Island’s Kady McDermott now?

Kady McDermott has her very own fitness app. Picture: Instagram

The reality star has gone on to successfully start her own businesses; one is a beauty brand named ‘By Kady’, and she also has a fitness page and app called ‘Body Goals By Kady’.

She advertises both of her ventures on Instagram, where both pages boast thousands of followers!

Her beauty brand comes as no surprise as the 24-year-old was a makeup artist before first entering the villa four years ago.

Kady also works as a social media influencer as she shares a number of #ads on Instagram.

Who is Kady McDermott’s boyfriend?

Kady McDermott's boyfriend is TOWIE's Myles Barnett. Picture: Instagram

Kady McDermott is currently dating The Only Way Is Essex star, Myles Barnett.

Kady and Myles first became a couple in 2018, a year after she had called time on her relationship with her former co-star Scott Thomas.

Myles had previously dated fellow TOWIE star, Courtney Green.

Kady and her new beau have even started renovating their very own dream home together after purchasing a bungalow in Hertfordshire, in April 2019.

According to Instagram, their aim is to make the bungalow into a six-bedroom house and they’ve already made a lot of progress after the ex-Islander shared numerous snaps on her page.

The couple were rumoured to have split earlier this year, but according to a tabloid, Kady confirmed on her Instagram story, in June, that they are still going strong.

She wrote: "Just to stop all the personal dms because we are literally get one every single minute, which is understandable.

"Me and Myles are will both be living in this house as a couple, couples do argue. It is a very exciting time for us both but also ridiculously stressful.

"Me and Myles can't wait to live in our forever home and will continue to share our journey with you."

