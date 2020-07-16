Love Island 2016’s Terry Walsh: Where Is The Islander From Series 2 Now?

Love Island 2016's Terry Walsh was one of the biggest names of series 2. Picture: PA/ITV2

Terry Walsh appeared on Love Island series 2 back in 2016 but where is he now? What’s his job and does he have a girlfriend?

Love Island UK series 2 was one of the most dramatic seasons we’ve watched after it first dropped in 2016.

After ITV2 aired a special episode on Wednesday, July 16, called All The Dramz, fans were reminded of the famous explosion between exes Terry Walsh and Malin Andersson.

Love Island UK 2016 Cast: Where Are The Couples Of Series 2 Now?

For those of you who don’t remember, it all popped off when Malin came back into the villa to confront her former beau for moving on with Emma-Jane Woodhams, just days after Malin was dumped from the Island.

Following his stint on the dating show, Terry went off the radar, and fans have been wondering where he is now.

Where is Love Island’s Terry Walsh?

Terry Walsh was one of the most talked about Love Island 2016 contestants. Picture: ITV2

After Terry and Emma left the show, their relationship ended shortly after.

Emma then went on to have a baby boy called Alfie, in 2018, with her childhood sweetheart, Jordan Bye.

Terry, however, decided to shun the showbiz lifestyle and has even deleted his Instagram account.

What does Love Island’s Terry Walsh do now?

Love Island's Terry Walsh was heavily into fitness. Picture: Instagram

After leaving Love Island, Terry kept up his fitness, with the star posting a lot in the gym, before deleting his social media accounts.

He had revealed that he teamed up with Your Body Guru nutrition and used to post ads, after his stint on the show, promoting various products online.

However, we’re not sure entirely what he’s been up to since he went off the radar.

Who is Love Island’s Terry Walsh dating?

Terry Walsh and Emma-Jane Woodhams split in 2017. Picture: Instagram

After Terry and Emma amicably split in February 2017, he didn’t pursue a love life in the public eye.

Since he’s been staying low-key, we’re sure any potential romance will be the same!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News