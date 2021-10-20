When Is MTV EMAs 2021 And Who Is Hosting?

20 October 2021, 16:18

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Meet your host of this year’s MTV EMAs as the award show returns next month!

The 2021 MTV EMAs is returning for another year full of awards and performances!

This year’s Europe Music Awards will take place in Budapest, Hungary and will welcome to the stage some seriously talented stars.

Harry Styles’ Fourth Acting Role ‘Confirmed’ As Eros In Marvel Cinematic Universe

Justin Bieber is leading the nominations with a whopping eight noms, closely followed by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X.

With the full list of nominees already being announced, let’s take a look at who’s hosting this year’s event and when you can catch it on TV…

Justin Bieber has been nominated for 8 MTV EMAs this year
Justin Bieber has been nominated for 8 MTV EMAs this year. Picture: Alamy
Doja Cat is up for six awards at the 2021 MTV EMAs
Doja Cat is up for six awards at the 2021 MTV EMAs. Picture: Alamy

When is the MTV EMAs 2021?

This year’s MTV EMAs will be held on November 14, 2021 - so, get it marked in your calendar!

The award show will be broadcast live from Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary.

Olivia Rodrigo is amongst the 2021 MTV EMAs nominees
Olivia Rodrigo is amongst the 2021 MTV EMAs nominees. Picture: Alamy
Little Mix are up for Best Group at this year's MTV EMAs
Little Mix are up for Best Group at this year's MTV EMAs. Picture: Alamy

Who’s hosting the 2021 MTV EMAs?

The host of this year’s MTV EMAs is yet to be announced, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as it’s revealed.

Little Mix hosted in 2020, with previous hosts including Becky G and Hailee Steinfeld, so it’s safe to say we’re prepared for a pretty huge name(s) to follow in their footsteps!

More info to come soon.

