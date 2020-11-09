When Is Dash & Lily Available To Watch?

Dash & Lily stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis. Picture: netflix

When is Dash & Lily available to watch?

Dash & Lily is an upcoming romantic comedy which we just know we’re about to become obsessed with!

The TV series tells the story of a ‘whirlwind holiday romance’ which ‘builds as as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City’.

Dash & Lily will be available to watch on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

But when is it available to watch? Let’s take a look…

The film will drop on November 10.

How many episodes of Dash & Lily are there?

There are 8 episodes in total.

Where can I watch Dash & Lily?

The series will be available to watch on Netflix.

Who stars in Dash & Lily?

Austin Abrams and Midori Francis are the lead characters and Dante Brown, Troy Iwata and Keana Marie also appear.

