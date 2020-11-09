When Is Dash & Lily Available To Watch?

9 November 2020, 17:28

Dash & Lily stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis.
Dash & Lily stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis. Picture: netflix

When is Dash & Lily available to watch?

Dash & Lily is an upcoming romantic comedy which we just know we’re about to become obsessed with!

The TV series tells the story of a ‘whirlwind holiday romance’ which ‘builds as as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City’.

All The New Christmas Films On Netflix This Year

Dash & Lily will be available to watch on Netflix.
Dash & Lily will be available to watch on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

But when is it available to watch? Let’s take a look…

When is Dash & Lily available to watch?

The film will drop on November 10.

How many episodes of Dash & Lily are there?

There are 8 episodes in total.

Where can I watch Dash & Lily?

The series will be available to watch on Netflix.

Who stars in Dash & Lily?

Austin Abrams and Midori Francis are the lead characters and Dante Brown, Troy Iwata and Keana Marie also appear.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV& Film News

More News

See more More News

Love Island 2021 are looking for contestants. But how can I apply?

How Can I Apply For Love Island 2021?

Harry Styles features on Little Mix's song 'Breathe'

Harry Styles Secretly Features On Little Mix’s New Song ‘Breathe’

Shane Richie is part of the I'm A Celeb 2020 line-up.

I’m A Celeb’s Shane Richie Reveals Reason He’s Doing I’m A Celeb 2020

McDonald's unveil Christmas menu

McDonalds' Christmas Menu Including Celebrations McFlurry Has Arrived To Save 2020

AJ Pritchard's age, net worth and Instagram revealed.

AJ Pritchard: Age, Net Worth & Instagram Revealed

The first covid vaccine is looking promising

First Coronavirus Vaccine Is 90 Per Cent Effective In Trial 'Milestone'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up