What Is Taylor Swift’s Middle Name And Why?

17 November 2020, 16:02

Taylor Swift's middle name has been revealed.
Taylor Swift's middle name has been revealed. Picture: PA images

What is Taylor Swift’s middle name and why?

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous names on the planet.

Despite only being 30, TayTay has 8 studio albums under her belt, including her surprise 2020 record 'Folklore,' numerous Grammy Awards and has embarked on a string of sell-out stadium tours.

Which Taylor Swift Songs Are About Jake Gyllenhaal On Her 'Red' Album?

Taylor Swift has one of the most famous names on the globe. But what's her middle name?
Taylor Swift has one of the most famous names on the globe. But what's her middle name? Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

But what’s her middle name and why? Let’s take a look…

What is Taylor Swift’s middle name and why?

Taylor’s middle name is Alison. However, she doesn’t use her middle name professionally on-stage or for her music credits.

It’s unclear why her parents chose the name for her.

Why was Taylor Swift named Taylor?

Taylor’s mum apparently chose the name as she wanted her daughter to have a gender neutral moniker which she believed would help her forge a successful business career.

What is Taylor Swift’s mum’s name?

Taylor Swift’s mum is called Andrea.

What is Taylor Swift’s dad’s name?

Taylor’s dad is called Scott.

