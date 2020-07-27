What Is ‘Challenge Accepted’ On Instagram?

27 July 2020, 15:18

The hashtag #challengeaccepted is taking over Instagram.
The hashtag #challengeaccepted is taking over Instagram.

What is ‘challenge accepted’ on Instagram and why are people posting black and white photographs?

The ‘challenge accepted’ trend has taken over Instagram and everyone from Kim Kardashian to Ciara has got involved.

You may have noticed people posting black and white photographs of themselves.

Harry Styles's Rainbow Cardigan Inspires TikTok Crocheting Trend

The 'Challenge Accepted' trend has taken over Instagram.
The 'Challenge Accepted' trend has taken over Instagram.

But what is it and how did it start?

Let’s take a look…

What is ‘challenge accepted’ on Instagram?

A string of celebs have been taking part in the challenge by posting black and white photographs of themselves, alongside the hashtag.

The idea is for women to empower one another, build each other up and spread positivity on the platform.

How did the ‘Challenge Accepted’ trend start?

It’s actually an old challenge which has been resurfaced.

The 'challenge accepted' trend has been completed by the likes of Ciara.
The 'challenge accepted' trend has been completed by the likes of Ciara.

Who has taken part in the ‘Challenge Accepted’ trend?

Celebs including Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Kerry Washington have all got involved.

They've also nominated more friends to get involved.

