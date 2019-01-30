Wes Nelson's 'Praying' His Dancing On Ice Injury Doesn't Jeopardise His Performance

Dancing On Ice's Wes Nelson has suffered a bad fall during rehearsals for Sunday's performance and is praying he'll be able to train.

Wes Nelson's taken a pretty serious looking tumble whilst rehearsing for Dancing On Ice and is 'praying' that he'll be well enough to train ahead of Sunday's performance.

> The Real Reason For Gemma Collins’ Brutal Dancing On Ice Fall Has Been Revealed

In what's turning out to be a pretty turbulent week for the former Love Island star, who announced his split from Megan Barton Hanson and revealed their house was robbed shared a photo of his swollen knee after falling on the ice in rehearsals.

Wes Nelson took a 'really bad fall' during rehearsals for his ice skate performance. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram to let fans know he had injured himself, the 20-year-old said: "Took a really bad fall today in training, don't miss Dancing On Ice Sunday for the full slo mo footage."

He continued "Still in a lot of pain praying I can train properly tomorrow."

Wes Nelson shows off his swollen knee after bad fall on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram

We all realised that skating is actually pretty dangerous business when Gemma Collins took a very dramatic tumble during her performance on live TV last week and showed fans her swollen knee and battered and bruised thighs.

This year's series has proven to be a dramatic one, with Megan and Wes announcing they'd called it quits just two weeks into the series, and Wes's skating partner, Vanessa Bauer posting a cryptic message about 'walking away from drama'.

She found herself in the middle of a very public drama when Megan called out the professional skater for being cold toward her during DOI rehearsals.

Vanessa Bauer posts cryptic message about being mature. Picture: Instagram

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Dancing On Ice News