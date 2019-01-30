Wes Nelson's 'Praying' His Dancing On Ice Injury Doesn't Jeopardise His Performance

30 January 2019, 11:07

Dancing On Ice's Wes Nelson has suffered a bad fall during rehearsals for Sunday's performance and is praying he'll be able to train.

Wes Nelson's taken a pretty serious looking tumble whilst rehearsing for Dancing On Ice and is 'praying' that he'll be well enough to train ahead of Sunday's performance.

> The Real Reason For Gemma Collins’ Brutal Dancing On Ice Fall Has Been Revealed

In what's turning out to be a pretty turbulent week for the former Love Island star, who announced his split from Megan Barton Hanson and revealed their house was robbed shared a photo of his swollen knee after falling on the ice in rehearsals.

Wes Nelson took a 'really bad fall' during rehearsals for his ice skate performance
Wes Nelson took a 'really bad fall' during rehearsals for his ice skate performance. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram to let fans know he had injured himself, the 20-year-old said: "Took a really bad fall today in training, don't miss Dancing On Ice Sunday for the full slo mo footage."

He continued "Still in a lot of pain praying I can train properly tomorrow."

Wes Nelson shows off his swollen knee after bad fall on Dancing On Ice
Wes Nelson shows off his swollen knee after bad fall on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram

We all realised that skating is actually pretty dangerous business when Gemma Collins took a very dramatic tumble during her performance on live TV last week and showed fans her swollen knee and battered and bruised thighs.

This year's series has proven to be a dramatic one, with Megan and Wes announcing they'd called it quits just two weeks into the series, and Wes's skating partner, Vanessa Bauer posting a cryptic message about 'walking away from drama'.

She found herself in the middle of a very public drama when Megan called out the professional skater for being cold toward her during DOI rehearsals.

Vanessa Bauer posts cryptic message about being mature
Vanessa Bauer posts cryptic message about being mature. Picture: Instagram

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Dancing On Ice News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vanessa Bauer posts message about avoiding drama amid Wes & Megan split

Dancing On Ice's Vanessa Bauer Breaks Silence Over Wes & Megan Split

TV & Film

ASOS are hitting back on 'serial returners'

ASOS May Be Blacklisting ‘Serial Returners’ After Scanning Social Media Accounts
Gemma Collins denied she faked her fall.

Gemma Collins Denies Faking Her Dancing On Ice Fall And Says She Could Have “Smashed Out” Her Teeth

TV & Film

Wes and Megan are no more.

Why Did Megan Barton-Hanson & Wes Nelson Split? Real Reason For Break-Up Revealed

TV & Film

Everything you need to know about Lizzo and her latest track 'Juice'

Lizzo: Everything You Need To Know About Her And Her New Song 'Juice'

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Little Mix Press Image

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Being Feminists

News

Jesy Nelson performs with Little Mix

Little Mix Jesy Nelson: Tattoos, Net Worth And Boyfriend Revealed

Little Mix

Tom Wotton is a castaway on Shipwrecked 2019

Shipwrecked 2019's Tom Wotton - Age, Job, Instagram & Possible Romance

TV & Film

Lady Gaga has been nominated for her role in A Star Is Born

What Are The Chances That Lady Gaga Will Win An Academy Award For Her Role In A Star Is Born?

Lady Gaga

Take this quiz to see which song from Ariana Grande's fifth album you are

QUIZ: Which Song From 'thank u, next' Are You?

Ariana Grande