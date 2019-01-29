The Real Reason For Gemma Collins’ Brutal Dancing On Ice Fall Has Been Revealed

Gemma Collins suffered a dramatic fall on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram

The former TOWIE star is said to have passed out ahead of her dramatic face plant on the ice.

The most shocking moment from last weekend’s Dancing On Ice was undoubtedly Gemma Collins’ horrific face plant at the end of her routine, but new sources claim to hve the reason for it.

According to show insiders, the reason for her fall was actually due to Gemma blacking out right before it.

The source told the tabloids, "Gemma had been wired up to a heart monitor before she went on stage. She believes she blacked out while she was skating, which is what caused her to crash into the ice.

“She didn’t know what had happened when she got back up — her blood sugars were low and she didn’t feel right.”

Since her dramatic fall face-first into the ice, Gemma has been using a wheelchair to get around and was rushed straight to the physio to be assessed after the show.

Her boyfriend, James Argent, told the tabloids, “Gemma’s black and blue all over. She's struggling to walk so I had to carry her to the car earlier, and she's been using [her mother] Joan's wheelchair on and off all day because she's in so much pain.

James Argent has been supporting his girlfriend, Gemma, on the show. Picture: Instagram

“She’s seeing a private doctor tomorrow who will determine what will happen next. It will be her worst nightmare if she's forced to pull out of the show, she doesn't want to be a sick note, she wants to continue and we strongly believe she's a real contender to win.”

Gemma was also slammed by trolls who claimed that she may have faked her fall for publicity, but Arg refuted the claims, telling fans, “Anyone who thinks Gemma faked the fall and risked life-threatening injures is an idiot.

“She had a feeling that something was going to go wrong on the night... and she was right!”

Here’s hoping Gemma is able to perform this weekend – it just wouldn’t be the same without the GC!

