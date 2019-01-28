Dancing On Ice: Gemma Collins Accused Of Staging 'Fake' Fall As Publicity Stunt

28 January 2019, 12:22 | Updated: 28 January 2019, 12:26

People are questioning Gemma Collins's fall on Dancing On Ice with many saying it looked staged and was doing as a publicity stunt.

Dancing On Ice fans are accusing Gemma Collins of 'faking' her dramatic fall in last night's episode which saw the star sustain a knee injury and bruising all over her legs.

Gemma Collins Reveals Dancing On Ice Injuries After A Nasty Fall During Sunday's Performance

Fans took to Twitter to say it looked like Gemma 'leapt' to the floor and even called it 'the most staged event so far this year.'

The 37-year-old TOWIE star has taken to Instagram to show the injuries she sustained to her knees and thighs during her tumble onto the ice, writing in a post that she's 'heartbroken' after her fall:

"Absolutely devastated & embarrassed, My heart is broken, but when I went down I thought of @gypsyking101 Tyson Fury and knew I had to get back up & carry on!"

"Can’t thank you enough for your support on social media and picking up the phone to vote! Im in a lot of pain but bring on fantasy week!!!"

Arg shows off girlfriend Gemma Collins's Dancing On Ice injuries
Arg shows off girlfriend Gemma Collins's Dancing On Ice injuries. Picture: Instagram
Fan accuses Gemma Collins of 'leaping' to the ground on Dancing On Ice
Fan accuses Gemma Collins of 'leaping' to the ground on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Twitter

Gemma previously went viral when she fell down a trap door whilst presenting an award to the Love Island cast on stage, and the more cynical people out there are saying she's done it again.

To that, we say, just take a look at the poor gal's knees! They're battered and bruise and we doubt anyone's brave enough to launch themselves onto the floor on live TV!

At least she flew through to next week's show- no pun intended.

