Dancing On Ice: Gemma Collins Accused Of Staging 'Fake' Fall As Publicity Stunt

People are questioning Gemma Collins's fall on Dancing On Ice with many saying it looked staged and was doing as a publicity stunt.

Dancing On Ice fans are accusing Gemma Collins of 'faking' her dramatic fall in last night's episode which saw the star sustain a knee injury and bruising all over her legs.

Gemma Collins Reveals Dancing On Ice Injuries After A Nasty Fall During Sunday's Performance

Fans took to Twitter to say it looked like Gemma 'leapt' to the floor and even called it 'the most staged event so far this year.'

That Gemma Collins ‘fall’ was the most staged event so far this year #dancingonice2019 — Rob Ross (@gooner145) January 28, 2019

Anyone else think that Gemma’s fall was a leap and publicity stunt 🙄🤣 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/j9VLEXxu2g — Sophie Miles (@sophieemiless) January 28, 2019

The 37-year-old TOWIE star has taken to Instagram to show the injuries she sustained to her knees and thighs during her tumble onto the ice, writing in a post that she's 'heartbroken' after her fall:

"Absolutely devastated & embarrassed, My heart is broken, but when I went down I thought of @gypsyking101 Tyson Fury and knew I had to get back up & carry on!"

"Can’t thank you enough for your support on social media and picking up the phone to vote! Im in a lot of pain but bring on fantasy week!!!"

Arg shows off girlfriend Gemma Collins's Dancing On Ice injuries. Picture: Instagram

Not saying it was intentional but Gemma's fall is uncannily similar to the time when I was 7 and I pretended to fall over during the running trials for sports day when I was coming last anyway in order to save face. — Amy Johnson (@AmyJayy) January 28, 2019

Fan accuses Gemma Collins of 'leaping' to the ground on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Twitter

Gemma previously went viral when she fell down a trap door whilst presenting an award to the Love Island cast on stage, and the more cynical people out there are saying she's done it again.

To that, we say, just take a look at the poor gal's knees! They're battered and bruise and we doubt anyone's brave enough to launch themselves onto the floor on live TV!

At least she flew through to next week's show- no pun intended.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Dancing On Ice News