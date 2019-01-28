Gemma Collins Reveals Dancing On Ice Injuries After A Nasty Fall During Sunday's Performance

TOWIE’s Gemma Collins has reveals her Dancing On Ice injuries. Picture: Instagram

TOWIE’s Gemma Collins has revealed her Dancing On Ice injuries following her fall on Sunday night’s show.

Gemma Collins made headlines again this weekend after taking a nasty fall on Sunday night’s Dancing on Ice leaving the Essex diva in tears.

Show bosses then rushed her to physio, with the show's physiotherapist Sharon Morrison, revealing she has a torn rotator cuff in her shoulder and has a battered and bruised knee.

Later boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent took to Instagram to detail the full extent of her injuries. Sharing a video, he showed off her bruised and swollen legs covered in scratches from the fall.

Arg, who saw the tumble from the front row said: “Gemma’s leg is terrible, look. Her knees are in a bad, bad way. There’s bruising there. This one isn’t so bad, that one I’m worried about.”

He later tweeted his love for his longtime beau saying: “I LOVE YOU @missgemcollins. When I saw her fall like that face first I honestly thought she might be unconscious or lost some teeth!”

I LOVE YOU @missgemcollins 💖

When I saw her fall like that face first I honestly thought she might be unconscious or lost some teeth! The way she got up & carried on was AMAZING!!! ❤️ You worked so hard this week & improved so much! ⛸@themattevers @dancingonice @itv #Reality👸 pic.twitter.com/KkCCCpkW9n — James Argent (@RealJamesArgent) January 27, 2019

However, a strong Gemma was seen sporting an ice pack on her swollen leg and some comfortable slippers as the pair visited a local curry restaurant.

Despite the reality star only landing a score 16.5 out of 40, which put her and Matt Evers at the bottom of the leaderboard, she received her highest score of the series.

This comes after Gemma was previously been criticised for her routines lacking "content". However, last week, Gemma worked overtime to prove judge Jason Gardner wrong, so the fall will no doubt be a downer.

