Gemma Collins Reveals Dancing On Ice Injuries After A Nasty Fall During Sunday's Performance

28 January 2019, 10:54 | Updated: 28 January 2019, 11:29

TOWIE’s Gemma Collins has reveals her Dancing On Ice injuries
TOWIE’s Gemma Collins has reveals her Dancing On Ice injuries. Picture: Instagram

TOWIE’s Gemma Collins has revealed her Dancing On Ice injuries following her fall on Sunday night’s show.

Gemma Collins made headlines again this weekend after taking a nasty fall on Sunday night’s Dancing on Ice leaving the Essex diva in tears.

Show bosses then rushed her to physio, with the show's physiotherapist Sharon Morrison, revealing she has a torn rotator cuff in her shoulder and has a battered and bruised knee.

Dancing On Ice Judge Jason Gardiner Threatens To Sue Gemma Collins After On-Screen Spat

Later boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent took to Instagram to detail the full extent of her injuries. Sharing a video, he showed off her bruised and swollen legs covered in scratches from the fall.

Arg, who saw the tumble from the front row said: “Gemma’s leg is terrible, look. Her knees are in a bad, bad way. There’s bruising there. This one isn’t so bad, that one I’m worried about.”

He later tweeted his love for his longtime beau saying: “I LOVE YOU @missgemcollins. When I saw her fall like that face first I honestly thought she might be unconscious or lost some teeth!”

However, a strong Gemma was seen sporting an ice pack on her swollen leg and some comfortable slippers as the pair visited a local curry restaurant.

Despite the reality star only landing a score 16.5 out of 40, which put her and Matt Evers at the bottom of the leaderboard, she received her highest score of the series.

This comes after Gemma was previously been criticised for her routines lacking "content". However, last week, Gemma worked overtime to prove judge Jason Gardner wrong, so the fall will no doubt be a downer.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Dancing On Ice News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lady Gaga has been nominated for her role in A Star Is Born

What Are The Chances That Lady Gaga Will Win An Academy Award For Her Role In A Star Is Born?

Lady Gaga

Megan and Wes only moved in to the flat in October.

Megan Barton-Hanson & Wes Nelson’s London Flat Robbed By Thieves
Kalia Lai will be on Shipwrecked 2019.

Shipwrecked 2019's Kalia Lai - Age, Occupation, Social Media And More
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin could be under investigation for their Fyre Festival earnings.

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber And More Could Be Investigated For Their Fyre Festival Earnings
Harry Styles fan just got his face tattooed on her cheek

Kelsy Karter Just Tattooed Harry Styles Onto Her Face 'For His Birthday'

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Take this quiz to see which song from Ariana Grande's fifth album you are

QUIZ: Which Song From 'thank u, next' Are You?

Ariana Grande

Riverdale is getting a Katy Keene spin-off.

Netflix’s Riverdale Is Confirmed To Be Getting A Katy Keene Spin Off
Love Island cast members who have kept it lowkey since leaving the villa.

Love Island 2018 Contestants We Totally Forgot About And What They're Doing Now
Ariana Grande's got fans feeling poor after '7 Rings' drop

These Ariana Grande '7 Rings' Memes Seriously Reflect How Broke We Are

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello already has an title in mind for her second album

Camila Cabello's Second Album: Title, Release Date & Collaboraters