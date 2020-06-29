Weddings In England Given New Rules Amid Covid-19 Including No Singing And No Food Or Drink

Weddings in England can only take place with up to 30 people. Picture: Getty / PA

The government has published new guidelines on having a wedding in England amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

From 4 July, weddings and civil partnerships in England can go ahead with up to 30 people at the ceremony – but under strict new coronavirus guidelines including no reception, no singing, and no food or drink.

The government has published new guidance on weddings in England, advising against receptions as only two households are able to meet indoors.

The New Pub & Restaurant Rules To Expect When Hospitality Industry Reopens On July 4

Millions of weddings have been postponed since lockdown began on 23 March, with many couples holding off until 2021 for their big day in the hope the global pandemic will be under control by then.

Weddings continuing in 2020 will look very different. Picture: PA

Under the new guidance released today (Monday 29 June), small weddings and civil ceremonies can go ahead as long as the new hygiene and social distancing guidelines are adhered to.

The government is also recommending changing traditional layouts to avoid face-to-face seating or wearing face masks.

The maximum number of 30 people permitted to attend includes the couple tying the knot, witnesses, guests, and staff.

Hands must be washed before and after the rings are exchanged. Picture: Getty

Here are just some of the main rules weddings in England will have to follow from 4 July:

- No more than 30 people should attend.

- Ceremonies should be conducted within the shortest possible time.

- Large wedding receptions or parties should not take place after the ceremony.

- No food or drink should be consumed as part of the event, unless for the purposes of solemnisation.

- Hands should be washed before and after the exchanging of the rings.

- People should avoid singing, shouting, or raising voices, as this is an increased risk of transmission through droplets. If required for the ceremony or partnership, only one person should sing but with perspex screens in front to protect guests.

- Instruments which are blown into should be avoided.

- Two metres social distancing should be adhered to at all times, except where two metres is not possible, in which case masks should be worn.

Wedding venues must be Covid safe. Picture: Getty

Venues found not to be adhering to the guidance could face action from the Health and Safety Executive or local authority.

The entire list of new Covid-safe wedding guidelines can be found on the government’s website.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News