The New Pub & Restaurant Rules To Expect When Hospitality Industry Reopens On July 4

Bars, pubs and eateries will have a 'new normal' with new strict rules. Picture: PA

Pubs, restaurants and bars are set to reopen on July 4 as the lockdown eases, but what are the new rules for heading out to the hospitality establishments?

Boris Johnson announced in a briefing on June 23 that pubs, restaurants and bars are given the green light to reopen their doors on July 4.

This day will mark the start of 'phase three’, which will see businesses in the hospital industry reopen, including hairdressers, cinemas and outdoor gyms.

The Prime Minister said: "We can go further and safely ease the lockdown in England. Each step will be conditional and reversible.

"We cannot lift all the restrictions at once so we have to make difficult judgements,” which is why there have been new rules put in place to ensure that reopening the establishments will be done as safely as possible.

But what are the new rules?

What are the new pub and restaurant rules after lockdown?

The strict, new government guidelines were published on Wednesday [June 24], which gave people an insight into what the ‘new normal’ will look like, come July 4.

No shouting, lives performances, loud music or TV will be allowed in pubs, bars and restaurants.

This will be implemented in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 as shouting could potentially increase the spread of coronavirus via aerosol transmission.

The guidelines read: “All venues should ensure that steps are taken to avoid people needing to unduly raise their voices to each other.

“This includes, but is not limited to, refraining from playing music or broadcasts that may encourage shouting, including if played at a volume that makes normal conversation difficult.”

Social distancing will be put in place in pubs and restaurants. Picture: PA

In the seating area of pubs and restaurants, the maximum number of people allowed to meet in a group is six, with a maximum of two households involved.

However, if sat in pub gardens, the six-person limit will still be in place, but friends from more than two households will be able to socialise.

Table service will be given to avoid people standing at the bar.

Condiment bottles and cutlery will be kept off tables to limit the spread of germs and will only be placed on tables if people order food.

New rules have been put in place for when pubs reopen on July 4. Picture: PA

Venues are told to keep a record of contact details to: "Assist (NHS Test and Trace) by keeping a temporary record of your customers and visitors for 21 days, in a way that is manageable for your business, and assist NHS Test and Trace with requests for that data if needed. This could help contain clusters or outbreaks.

"Many businesses that take bookings already have systems for recording their customers and visitors – including restaurants, hotels, and hair salons. If you do not already do this, you should do so to help fight the virus."

Toilets will be expected to have a ‘one in one out rule’.

