Wayne Rooney Accuses Jamie Vardy Of ‘Running Scared’ In Wagatha Christie Trial

Wayne Rooney said he had to speak to Jamie Vardy to tell Rebekah to 'calm down' during the 2016 Euros. Picture: Getty

Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy have had disagreements amid the Wagatha Christie trial regarding their respective wives; Coleen and Rebekah.

Wayne Rooney has accused Jamie Vardy of ‘running scared’ following the former teammates’ disagreement over their wives’ trial.

It all started when Rooney said under oath that he had told the Leicester City footballer to ask his wife Rebekah to ‘calm down’ during the 2016 Euros following her social media activity.

Wayne said that his then-England manager Roy Hodgson asked him to speak with Jamie to get his wife to ‘calm down’ to avoid ‘problems and distractions’ at the time.

Wayne said in court: “They asked me, as captain, would I be able to speak to Mr Vardy on issues regarding his wife and I think we all knew that it was an awkward subject.”

Wayne and Coleen Rooney arriving at Wagatha Christie trial. Picture: Getty

"I'd need to speak to Mr Vardy and ask him to speak to his wife and ask him to ask his wife to calm down,” he added.

Jamie went on to say in a statement outside court: “Wayne is talking nonsense. He must be confused because he never spoke to me about issues concerning Becky’s media work at Euro 2016.”

An insider went on to tell this tabloid: “Wayne feels Jamie should have had the guts to take the stand and say on oath what he wanted to say.

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy arriving at court for the Wagatha Christie trial. Picture: Getty

“That way he could have been questioned on who was telling the truth. Instead, he just made his statement outside the court and scuttled off with Becky," they added.

This comes as Rebekah is suing Coleen for libel after the latter accused the former of leaking stories about her to the press.

Today is the final day of the Wagatha Christie trial.

