What’s Really Going On With Wayne Lineker And Chloe Ferry

Wayne Linker has set the record straight on his romance with Chloe Ferry. Picture: Wayne Lineker/Instagram / Chloe Ferry/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Wayne Lineker and Chloe Ferry had fans convinced they were engaged earlier this year, but here’s what’s really going on.

Wayne Lineker, 58, and Chloe Ferry, 25, are “seeing each other” after pranking fans with an engagement announcement in February.

During a chat on Fubar Rardio Ibiza beach club owner Wayne confessed what’s really going on with the Geordie Shore star, who he met on Celebs Go Dating.

Chloe Ferry and Wayne Lineker grew close on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Chloe Ferry/Instagram

When asked by Bobby Norris about that engagement announcement, Wayne said: “Me and Chloe just have a laugh all the time. We’re in the [Celebs Go Dating] mansion and she had a wedding ring.

“She went, ‘Come on, Wayne, let’s pretend we’re getting married’. And we took all the pictures and everything and we didn’t end up doing it, we just forgot about it.”

He then spilled a little more on their relationship status, adding: “And she phoned me up last week, because, I mean, we are seeing each other a little bit and having a bit of flirtatious banter and we’ll see what happens in the summer.

Chloe Ferry is 'seeing' Wayne Lineker. Picture: Chloe Ferry/Instagram

“But she said, ‘Come on let’s post it! Let’s have a laugh!” And I said, ‘You know it’s going to go viral don’t you?’ She went, ‘Yeah of course I do!’"

After Wayne and Chloe’s fake engagement announcement, Celebs Go Dating romance guru Tom Read Wilson joined Capital Breakfast and said he didn’t think it was real.

Despite going viral immediately after with their post, fans weren’t fooled either!

