WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

25 February 2021, 08:12

After reality stars Wayne Lineker and Chloe Ferry said they were engaged on social media, Celebs Go Dating's Tom Read Wilson responded to the claims.

Wayne Lineker and Geordie Shore star, Chloe Ferry, left fans shook after he uploaded a photo to his 648k Instagram followers, announcing that the pair were engaged.

In the post, Chloe can be seen posing with a large ring, as he snuggles up next to her. Wayne simply captioned the photo as "She said YES! Love you [Chloe]"

After the pair met on Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion, the client coordinator, Tom Read Wilson joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss the rumours.

"I have to say that I'm not sure it's real," said Tom Read Wilson. "You could knock me down with a feather; I could not be more surprised.

Tom then went on to joke that he thought he and Joey Essex would have been engaged before Wayne and Chloe.

Some have speculated that the engagement may not be totally legit, as the photo is seemingly taken in the bedroom of Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion.

However, Chloe Ferry was quick to comment that she loved Wayne on his Instagram post, with several heart emojis.

