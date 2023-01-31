How To Watch The Last Of Us In The UK

By Capital FM

Here’s how you can watch The Last of Us online in the UK.

The Last of Us has well and truly taken over the internet and has reportedly already racked up more than 22 million viewers in the US alone since airing.

The HBO series is an adaptation of Naughty Dog’s popular video game of the same name, which sees Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star as Joel and Ellie in a world where a global pandemic destroys civilisation and a survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity's last hope.

The gripping series even announced it was being renewed for a second season after just two episodes.

If you’re wanting to know how to become just as obsessed as everyone else with The Last of Us, here’s how to watch it in the UK…

How to watch The Last of Us in the UK

Similar to many HBO shows, The Last of Us is available to watch in the UK on Sky Atlantic and Sky’s streaming service NOW TV.

The Last of Us drops weekly every Monday on Sky Atlantic at 2am BST, but for those early birds who don’t want to stay up late, the episodes also air on Sky Atlantic again at 9pm on Mondays.

All episodes will then be available to watch on demand on Sky and NOW.

For those who don’t have Sky, they have made the entire first episode of The Last of Us available to watch on YouTube for free without a subscription to Sky or NOW TV.

However, after that, you will need to sign up for either Sky or NOW TV.

NOW's entertainment membership costs £9.99 per month, or alternatively, there's also a 7-day free trial available for all first-time subscribers.

How many episodes are there of The Last of Us?

There are nine episodes in the first season of The Last of Us, which began airing on Monday, 16th January.

One episode will drop weekly, meaning that the season finale will air on Monday 13th March.

