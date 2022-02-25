Exclusive

WATCH: Joe Jonas Spills On Wife Sophie Turner’s Birthday Celebrations

By Capital FM

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner recently turned 26!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joe Jonas joined Capital Breakfast, where he spoke about his wife, Sophie Turner, and how she celebrated her recent birthday.

Joe Jonas and Kygo joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, following the release of their new single, ‘Dancing Feet.’

Joe Jonas Shares Sweet Tribute To Wife Sophie Turner With Candid Snap

The interview came four days after Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner, turned 26.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated her 26th birthday recently. Picture: Getty

As well as giving the Game of Thrones singer a “hot dog toaster”, Joe jokingly admitted he had regifted a special present from last year: “I have a video from Chris Martin, wishing my wife a happy birthday, from last year… I just made out like it was a brand new video.”

Joe also told Roman, Sonny and Sian, how the couple celebrated the special day: “We had some amazing Italian food, a lot of pasta, I maybe had a few too many tequila drinks, we were in the sunshine, it was quite nice.”

Happy belated birthday Sophie!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital