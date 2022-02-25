Exclusive

WATCH: Joe Jonas Spills On Wife Sophie Turner’s Birthday Celebrations

25 February 2022, 10:57

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner recently turned 26!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joe Jonas joined Capital Breakfast, where he spoke about his wife, Sophie Turner, and how she celebrated her recent birthday.  

Joe Jonas and Kygo joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, following the release of their new single, ‘Dancing Feet.’

Joe Jonas Shares Sweet Tribute To Wife Sophie Turner With Candid Snap

The interview came four days after Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner, turned 26.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated her 26th birthday recently
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated her 26th birthday recently. Picture: Getty

As well as giving the Game of Thrones singer a “hot dog toaster”, Joe jokingly admitted he had regifted a special present from last year: “I have a video from Chris Martin, wishing my wife a happy birthday, from last year… I just made out like it was a brand new video.”

Joe also told Roman, Sonny and Sian, how the couple celebrated the special day: “We had some amazing Italian food, a lot of pasta, I maybe had a few too many tequila drinks, we were in the sunshine, it was quite nice.”

Happy belated birthday Sophie!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will there be a One Direction reunion in 2022?

Will One Direction Get Back Together In 2022?

Pete Davidson left Instagram a week after signing up to the app

The Real Reason Pete Davidson Quit Instagram Amid Kanye West Drama

Is Joshua Bassett's new song 'Doppelganger' about Olivia Rodrigo?

Joshua Bassett Seemingly Sings About Ex Olivia Rodrigo In New Song ‘Doppelgänger’ Lyrics

Maralee Nichols explained why Tristan Thompson isn't listed as their baby's father on the birth certificate

Maralee Nichols Explains Why Tristan Thompson Isn’t Listed On Their Baby's Birth Certificate
Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted on a romantic date night

Tom Holland And Zendaya Look So In Love During Their Whirlwind Trip To Italy

Kim Kardashian pushed forward with her divorce

Kim Kardashian Moves Forward With Divorce After Kanye’s Instagram Posts Caused ‘Emotional Distress’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star