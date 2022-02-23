Exclusive

WATCH: Charli XCX Reveals Her Dream Supergroup

23 February 2022, 12:45 | Updated: 23 February 2022, 14:07

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Charli XCX sat down with Capital Breakfast to discuss her new music as well as revealing her dream supergroup.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charli XCX joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss her upcoming album, ‘Crash’ and new track, ‘Beg For You.’

The new single is a collaboration with artist Rina Sawayama, which got Roman, Sonny and Siân Welby thinking about any future collabs for the ‘1999’ singer.

WATCH: Aitch & ArrDee Tease A Collaboration Album

When asked who would be included in her dream supergroup, Charli revealed which female artists she’d like to work with.

“Honestly, I love working with people who are really fun, so I don’t know if this supergroup makes much sense sonically, but I’d probably just want all the fun peeps in it.”

Charli xcx joined Capital Breakfast in the studio
Charli xcx joined Capital Breakfast in the studio. Picture: Global
Charli XCX spilled on who she'd love to work with
Charli XCX spilled on who she'd love to work with. Picture: Global

“Rita [Ora] she’s number 1 choice …PinkPantheress she’d probably be in it, she’s amazing …Dua’s a legend …all the fun, iconic, ladies.”

The ‘Boys’ hitmaker also revealed how much she rates fellow artist Charlie Puth and American music group, Black Eyed Peas.

“I really ride for The Black Eyed Peas, I think they are the best band of all time.”

Continuing her love for the group, Charli added: “‘I’ve Got A Feeling’ is fine art, it’s the best song of all time, no lie, it’s amazing.”

Do we smell a future collab…?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

There's a fan theory Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second baby

Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting? Fan Theory Predicts They’re Having Another Baby Despite Split
Lily James and Sebastian James had an incredible transformation when filming for Pam & Tommy

Inside Lily James & Sebastian Stan’s Incredible Transformation For Pam & Tommy

The Weeknd was spotted kissing rumoured girlfriend Simi Khadra

The Weeknd Fuels Simi Khadra Dating Rumours After Sharing Kiss At Birthday Party

Pamela Anderson then and now...

Where Is Pamela Anderson Now? Inside The Inspiration Behind Pam & Tommy

Kanye West has taken a swipe at Pete Davidson again in his new song lyrics for 'Security'

Kanye West Takes Swipe At Pete Davidson Again In 'Security' Song Lyrics At Donda 2 Concert

Jason Lee's gossip site claimed the Queen had died

Who Is Jason Lee & What’s Going On With His Royal Conspiracy Blunder?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star