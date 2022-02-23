Exclusive

WATCH: Charli XCX Reveals Her Dream Supergroup

By Capital FM

Charli XCX sat down with Capital Breakfast to discuss her new music as well as revealing her dream supergroup.

Charli XCX joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss her upcoming album, ‘Crash’ and new track, ‘Beg For You.’

The new single is a collaboration with artist Rina Sawayama, which got Roman, Sonny and Siân Welby thinking about any future collabs for the ‘1999’ singer.

When asked who would be included in her dream supergroup, Charli revealed which female artists she’d like to work with.

“Honestly, I love working with people who are really fun, so I don’t know if this supergroup makes much sense sonically, but I’d probably just want all the fun peeps in it.”

Charli xcx joined Capital Breakfast in the studio. Picture: Global

Charli XCX spilled on who she'd love to work with. Picture: Global

“Rita [Ora] she’s number 1 choice …PinkPantheress she’d probably be in it, she’s amazing …Dua’s a legend …all the fun, iconic, ladies.”

The ‘Boys’ hitmaker also revealed how much she rates fellow artist Charlie Puth and American music group, Black Eyed Peas.

“I really ride for The Black Eyed Peas, I think they are the best band of all time.”

Continuing her love for the group, Charli added: “‘I’ve Got A Feeling’ is fine art, it’s the best song of all time, no lie, it’s amazing.”

Do we smell a future collab…?

