WATCH: Aitch & ArrDee Tease A Collaboration Album

By Capital FM

Aitch & ArrDee joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss their new track ‘War’, revealing the single could be the first of many collaborations.

Aitch & Ardee joined Capital Breakfast to speak about their highly anticipated new track, 'War.'

Chatting to Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay & Siân Welby, the duo spoke about their chemistry in the studio and how the track came about “organically.”

While this is the first collab between the UK-based rappers, the pair revealed they would be joining forces for more new music in the future.

Aitch and ArrDee joined Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

Speaking about their studio experience, ArrDee revealed: “I’ve been in the studio with a lot of rappers, I write and work quite fast and I don’t think I’ve ever been in the studio with someone who works so similarly to the way I do.”

When asked whether they’d do a whole album together, ArrDee confirmed “it could happen.”

ArrDee and Aitch teased a collaboration album together. Picture: Global

Aitch went on to reveal ‘War’ was actually the second track the pair had written, but said they couldn’t say too much about it, “incase it comes out one day."

Fingers crossed for more new music soon!

