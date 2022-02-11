WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car
11 February 2022, 09:39 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 11:28
Johnny Knoxville stopped by Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to speak about his new film, Jackass: Forever, so the team decided to put his reputation to the test, by pulling a massive prank on Sonny Jay.
Listen to this article
Star of Jackass: Forever, Johnny Knoxville hijacked Sonny Jay's Smart Car, with the help of Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, and took it to a scrap yard.
Johnny was asked three questions about his career on Jackass, and if he answered even one incorrectly, Sonny's car would get crushed.
WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank
...much to Sonny's dismay, Johnny got one wrong.
After Sonny's prized motor was destroyed, Roman Kemp revealed that it was - in fact - just a prank, and that the car was an unroadworthy lookalike already destined for the breakers yard.
No Sonny Jay vehicles were harmed in the making of this prank.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital