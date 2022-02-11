Exclusive

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

11 February 2022, 09:39 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 11:28

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Johnny Knoxville stopped by Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to speak about his new film, Jackass: Forever, so the team decided to put his reputation to the test, by pulling a massive prank on Sonny Jay.

Star of Jackass: Forever, Johnny Knoxville hijacked Sonny Jay's Smart Car, with the help of Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, and took it to a scrap yard.

Johnny was asked three questions about his career on Jackass, and if he answered even one incorrectly, Sonny's car would get crushed.

...much to Sonny's dismay, Johnny got one wrong.

Johnny Knoxville crushes Sonny Jay's car
Johnny Knoxville crushes Sonny Jay's car. Picture: Getty

After Sonny's prized motor was destroyed, Roman Kemp revealed that it was - in fact - just a prank, and that the car was an unroadworthy lookalike already destined for the breakers yard.

Johnny Knoxville crushes Sonny Jay's car
Johnny Knoxville crushes Sonny Jay's car. Picture: Getty

No Sonny Jay vehicles were harmed in the making of this prank.

