The WAP Dance Challenge Is Taking Over TikTok And James Charles & Addison Rae's Epic Moves Are Seriously Impressive

25 August 2020, 13:23

TikTok stars are recreating the WAP music video
TikTok stars are recreating the WAP music video. Picture: TikTok / Cardi B/YouTube

James Charles and Addison Rae are racking up millions of likes on their recreation of the WAP dance routine.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP dance routine almost broke the internet when the sensational video dropped this month, so of course it’s being recreated by millions of Tiktok users.

Among them, social media influencers James Charles and Addison Rae have taken on the challenge and the internet is genuinely so impressed.

Cardi B Slams Carole Baskin’s ‘Ridiculous’ Comments About ‘WAP’ Music Video, Claiming The Tiger King Star ‘Killed Her Husband'

At the time of writing, James’ video has three million likes after putting on a proper show in his garden, including a back flip on his trampoline and doing the splits in the air – who knew he was so flexible!?

Addison Rae’s video has received over 15.2 million likes, after her flexibility (and her massive house) left fans speechless in the clip.

Her mum's version of the routine was equally as jaw-dropping, as she warned her daughter "I hope this teaches you to be nice to your mama."

The WAP challenge has over 542 million views, with some hilarious clips showing people’s partners’ reactions to the saucy routine.

Boyfriends have dived to stop their girlfriends from doing the moves and parents have watched open-mouthed from the edge of the room after walking in on their kids’ attempts.

Some have also made the steamy routine more PG, with the usual TikTok elbow jutting replacing the likes of Cardi B's twerking.

One user quickly hilariously switched the moves into yoga after hearing her dad walk in the room.

The most followed person on the app, Charli Di Amelio, also took on the song, but didn’t opt for the eye-popping version the rest of the internet seems to be doing and instead kept things PG.

Charli’s moves to Megan Thee Stallion’s amazing rap in the song has over 4.8 million likes. Woah.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TikTok News

More News

See more More News

Little Mix have been nominated for their first VMA

Little Mix Nominated For Their First MTV VMA For Best Group Alongside Blackpink And BTS

Jeffree Star's new romance has caused Andre Marhold's alleged baby mama to address their relationship

Jeffree Star’s New Relationship With Boyfriend Andre Marhold Sparks Controversy After Basketball Star’s Ex Speaks Out
Blackpink fans have high expectations for their new album

4 Things Blinks Want To See From Blackpink’s New Album – Including More Collaborations And Dance Videos
Katy Perry posts ten year old video of her revealing 'Teenage Dream' artwork

WATCH: Katy Perry Unveils Teenage Dream Album Artwork Aged 25 In Ten Year Throwback

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have taken a lot of snaps over the years

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: All Of Their Rare Pictures Revealed Ahead Of Baby's Birth

A thread of rare Harry Styles snaps is giving us life

Harry Styles: Thread Of Rare & Unseen Snaps Has Fans Going Wild

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters