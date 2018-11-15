Vicky Pattison's 'Crippling Humiliation & Betrayal' Post After Split From 'Cheating' Fiancé

Geordie reality star Vicky Pattison has shared a heartbreaking post about the 'physical pain' she's been left in after footage of her fiancé John Noble cosying up to other women emerged and insists she's keeping a brave face.

Vicky Pattison has broken her silence in a heartbreaking Instagram post about the 'crippling humiliation' and 'physical pain' she's been left in after footage of her fiancé, John Noble, grinding on another woman in a Dubai nightclub emerged.

Vicky Pattison Shares Post About “Struggling Souls” After Fiancé John Noble Spotted With Other Girl

In a heartbreaking post in which Vicky vowed to keep a 'brave face', the 30-year-old reality star admitted she was in 'constant...physical pain' and felt 'crippling humiliation' after footage of her now ex fiancé grinding up against another woman whilst on holiday.

She continued to say: "The worst thing is that the person who made you feel so special yesterday can make you feel so truly low and unwanted today".

Vicky got engaged to the Newcastle businessman back in 2017 and she'd had even been spotted going to try on wedding dresses for the big day.

She posted another cryptic post just after the incriminating footage leaked thanking people for their messages of support.

