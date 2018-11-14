Vicky Pattison Shares Post About “Struggling Souls” After Fiancé John Noble Spotted With Other Girl

14 November 2018, 11:09

Vicky Pattison and John Noble.
Vicky Pattison and John Noble. Picture: Instagram

The former Geordie Shore star’s fiancé was photographed with another girl sat on his lap while he was in Dubai this week.

Vicky Pattison has broken her silence after photos emerged of her fiancé John Noble with a mystery blonde girl on his lap, with a post about “struggling souls”.

Jessie J Supports Boyfriend Channing Tatum At The Premiere Of 'Magic Mike Live'

The former Geordie Shore star posted a quote on her Instagram account last night which read, “Ah, Kindness. What a simple way to tell another struggling soul that there is love to be found in this world."

She captioned it, “Even in your darkest times, remember that everyone is fighting a battle that you may know nothing about. Please always be kind. #worldkindnessday2018."

Vicky Pattison's cryptic post.
Vicky Pattison's cryptic post. Picture: Instagram

The cryptic quote comes after John was photographed with a mystery blonde sat on his lap, with a witness telling the tabloids, “It was shocking to see John behaving in the way he was. He was acting like a single man and didn’t care about who saw.

“The blonde lady was sat on his lap and they looked very cosy together. He had his arms around her waist and they were grinding on the dance floor.”

Vicky, who was supposed to be planning her wedding to John, is now apparently holding crisis talks with him to see where they go from here.

A source added, “John has been hugely disrespectful to her and she finds it very upsetting that she’s unable to trust him while he’s on holiday without her.”

