Venice Announces Entrance Fee To Tourists To Tackle Overcrowding

6 July 2022, 10:34 | Updated: 6 July 2022, 11:04

The lowdown on Venice's new entrance fee
The lowdown on Venice's new entrance fee. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Venice will begin charging visitors an entrance fee from next year as it attempts to combat overtoursim – here's everything we know so far about the change.

Venice has become the first city to introduce an entrance fee for tourists hoping to visit the famous 'Floating City' in Italy.

The council for the tourism hotspot has announced that the landmark decision will come into effect on January 16, 2023 and will see visitors charged between €3 and €10 to gain access to Venice.

Celebrity Reactions To Roe V Wade: Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift & More

The change to the city's tourism laws was made in a bid to combat the notorious overcrowding problem, Venice's councillor for tourism, Simone Venturini, called the fee a 'great revolution' as the news was made public on July 1.

At a press conference, the politician said, "Venice is a living city and it has to stay that way," revealing that they hope to reduce visitor peaks and tackle overtourism

Venice has been subject to problematic numbers of tourists for decades
Venice has been subject to problematic numbers of tourists for decades. Picture: Alamy

The entrance fee is not one fixed price, it is set between €3 and €10 and tourists will be charged depending on how large their group is. The more visitors in one group, the higher the cost.

Venice will release more information regarding the logistics of change later this year, with a ticket booking system preparing to go live online in preparation for January.

There is a list of exemptions to the tourist fee; children under six, disabled people and local homeowners will not have to pay.

Venice will introduce the fee in January of next year
Venice will introduce the fee in January of next year. Picture: Alamy

People entering the city for health reasons or to visit family will also be exempt and the tourist fee will be waivered for sporting and cultural events.

Approximately 20 million people visit Venice annually and with the sinking city's population sitting at around 270,000, the city's councillors hope to finally remedy the long-standing tourist issue.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez's career evolution from Disney to global stardom

Selena Gomez's Career Evolution: From Disney Darling To Global Pop Star

Inside Casa Amor's Coco Lodge's transformation before Love Island

Love Island’s Coco Lodge: The Casa Amor Contestant’s Real Name, Age & Surgery Revealed

Exclusive
Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Natalie Portman & Tessa Thompson Prove Chris Hemsworth Is Actual Perfection

A girl accused Love Island's Deji of dumping her before going on Love Island

Love Island: Deji’s Friends Respond To 'Ex' Who Claimed She Was ‘Dumped’ Before Casa Amor

Everything you need to know about the 'Barbie' film

All The Details On Margot Robbie's 'Barbie': From Cast To Release Date

TV & Film

Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between is the newest fan-favourite film on Netflix

Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between: Why Everyone’s Talking About The New Netflix Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

Exclusive
Steve Carell chatted about his latest movie role

WATCH: Steve Carell Is The Voice Coach We All Need

Exclusive
Chloe Burrows talks about Love Island season 8

WATCH: Chloe Burrows Gives Love Island's 2022 Cast Her Stamp Of Approval

Exclusive
Jeff Goldblum tries to save a superfan

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Tortures A Superfan

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star