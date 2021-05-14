An Unseen One Direction Photo From Their X Factor Tour Days Is Making Us Nostalgic

One Direction's latest unseen photo has sent fans into meltdown. Picture: PA/Twitter

A never-before-seen picture from One Direction’s early days on the X Factor tour has been circulating online and we’re emotional AF!

One Direction have been well and truly missed since Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson all began their solo careers.

Although we love their countless solo bops, fans never stop appreciating the 1D boys and all of the memories they gave us!

An unseen photo of the band has now circulated online and has us feeling more nostalgic than ever.

It was taken from the group’s X Factor tour days in 2011 and appears to be snapped by a very lucky person in the audience during one of their tour dates.

One Direction fans have circulated an unseen snap of the boys. Picture: PA

Unseen of One Direction in 2011!



via archivesot5 pic.twitter.com/cKPEra0gVJ — HLNLZ Updates (@hlnlzdaily) May 13, 2021

The photo has been shared on Twitter, with fans instantly recognising which performance it was from (unsurprisingly).

In case you hadn’t guessed already, the snap was taken during one of the boys’ many performances of Bruno Mars’ song ‘Grenade’, which was an iconic era, to say the least.

Directioners took to social media to get seriously emotional about the throwback, with one person tweeting: “IT WAS WHEN THEY WERE SINGING GRENADE [crying emojis] I LOVE THAT MOMENT.”

One Direction's unseen picture has made fans emotional. Picture: PA

“I’d catch a grenade for you,” shared another.

“My babies [crying emojis],” penned another emotional fan.

The good old days!

