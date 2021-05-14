An Unseen One Direction Photo From Their X Factor Tour Days Is Making Us Nostalgic

14 May 2021, 13:19

One Direction's latest unseen photo has sent fans into meltdown.
One Direction's latest unseen photo has sent fans into meltdown. Picture: PA/Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

A never-before-seen picture from One Direction’s early days on the X Factor tour has been circulating online and we’re emotional AF!

One Direction have been well and truly missed since Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson all began their solo careers.

Although we love their countless solo bops, fans never stop appreciating the 1D boys and all of the memories they gave us!

Niall Horan's Harry Styles Post Proves He's The Ultimate Supportive Pop Star

An unseen photo of the band has now circulated online and has us feeling more nostalgic than ever.

It was taken from the group’s X Factor tour days in 2011 and appears to be snapped by a very lucky person in the audience during one of their tour dates.

One Direction fans have circulated an unseen snap of the boys.
One Direction fans have circulated an unseen snap of the boys. Picture: PA

The photo has been shared on Twitter, with fans instantly recognising which performance it was from (unsurprisingly).

In case you hadn’t guessed already, the snap was taken during one of the boys’ many performances of Bruno Mars’ song ‘Grenade’, which was an iconic era, to say the least.

Directioners took to social media to get seriously emotional about the throwback, with one person tweeting: “IT WAS WHEN THEY WERE SINGING GRENADE [crying emojis] I LOVE THAT MOMENT.”

One Direction's unseen picture has made fans emotional.
One Direction's unseen picture has made fans emotional. Picture: PA

“I’d catch a grenade for you,” shared another.

“My babies [crying emojis],” penned another emotional fan.

The good old days!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles got a reference in High School Musical: The Musical – The Series season 2

Harry Styles Was Referenced In High School Musical: The Musical – The Series And Fans Are Screaming
Kendall Jenner has opened up about her social media 'addiction'

Kendall Jenner Gets Candid About Social Media 'Addiction'

Rihanna teased new music is on the way.

When Is Rihanna Releasing New Music As New Song & Music Video 'Confirmed'

The meaning behind the lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo's 'good 4 u' revealed.

Olivia Rodrigo ‘Good 4 U’ Lyrics Explained As She Channels A Bad Breakup

Little Mix Pregnant Confetti

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Perrie Edwards Display Baby Bumps In Acoustic ‘Confetti’ Video
TikTok Anxiety Hacks

6 TikTok Creators To Help You Tackle Your Anxiety

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project