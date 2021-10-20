Twilight Cast Reunite To Recreate Famous Baseball Scene 13 Years On

20 October 2021, 14:40

By Hayley Habbouchi

Twilight stars Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz gave us all of the Cullen nostalgia after they teamed up to recreate the now 13-year-old baseball scene.

Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz just reminded us all of our love for Twilight after they hopped back on the ‘gram to treat fans to a mini Cullen reunion.

The actors, who famously played adoptive siblings Alice and Emmett Cullen in the Twilight saga between 2008-2012 reunited to jump back into their vampire roles once again.

Not only that, but the stars reenacted one of the most memorable scenes - the baseball scene - which took place almost 13 years ago in the first Twilight movie.

Ashley Greene treated fans to an Alice Cullen selfie 13 years on
Ashley Greene treated fans to an Alice Cullen selfie 13 years on. Picture: @ashleygreene/Instagram
Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene had a mini Twilight reunion
Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene had a mini Twilight reunion. Picture: @kellanlutz/Instagram

Ashley and Kellan haven’t aged a day as they sported the same baseball attire from the iconic scene and shared the photos on Instagram as they recreated the clip for content creator Matt Cutshall’s new parody video, Emo’s Not Dead.

The pair looked happier than ever to be back together as part of the Cullen household, as Ashley wrote: “Blast from the past with @kellanlutz ... it made my heart jump being reunited with this one and having some fun with @arielle and @mattcutshall.”

Kellan also posted a snap with his former co-star, writing: “Bringing back some sparkling @twilight love with the best @ashleygreene for our buddy @mattcutshall Emo’s Not Dead!”

It wasn’t just fans who were obsessed with the reunion as Twilight star Nikki Reed, who played Emmett’s wife Rosalie Hale, commented on the snaps.

She wrote: “Emmett you lucky dawg. I guess I’m down to share. Love you two!”

Meanwhile, Twilight’s official Twitter reposted the photos, writing: “ALICE AND EMMETT CULLEN REUNION I AM NOT OKAY,” and same, tbh.

