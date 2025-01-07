Wicked director Jon M. Chu defends film's lighting following criticism

7 January 2025, 15:41

Wicked director Jon M. Chu defends film's lighting following criticism
Wicked director Jon M. Chu defends film's lighting following criticism. Picture: Universal Pictures
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Some of the cinematography choices in Wicked have divided fans and now Jon M. Chu has spoken out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Director Jon M. Chu has responded to criticism surrounding Wicked's lighting and explained the reasoning behind it.

There's no denying that Wicked is one of the most successful films in recent memory. Not only has the movie broken box office records but it's also become the highest grossing musical adaptation of all time. On top of that, Wicked's earned rave reviews with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande receiving award nominations for their performances.

However, like any film, Wicked has received some criticism. People have questioned Wicked's aesthetic and argued that the film is too heavily backlit with multiple tweets complaining about the lighting going viral online. Now, Jon M. Chu has defended Wicked's backlighting in a new interview.

Meet Jonathan Bailey’s Fiyero in Wicked

Speaking with Business Insider, Jon said: "I think the movie is absolutely gorgeous. There's a colour of the rainbow in every frame of this that evolves through the movie. I love the aesthetic. I love that it doesn't feel like we're on a back lot, that there's actually life, that there's environment, and that it's not perfect, that you see scratches and dust."

Referencing films like E.T., Jon revealed that it was important for him to give the film a naturalistic feel despite being set in the fantastical fictional universe of Oz. He explained: "To me it was like putting Oz in a world that was natural and beautiful, but didn't take away from the spectacular color and grand landscapes."

Jonathan Bailey in Wicked
Jonathan Bailey in Wicked. Picture: Alamy

Jon also discussed the lighting in a separate video with Vanity Fair. Discussing the 'Dancing Through Life' sequence, Jon divulged that production designer Nathan Crowley designed the library to feature natural light and that director of photography Alice Brooks made sure to make use of it.

Jon said: "Things that people would be scared of, like backlighting, is actually what I love about [Alice's] stuff."

So there we have it! The backlighting was a directorial choice. Move along.

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Molly-Mae reportedly revealing Tommy Fury reconciliation in upcoming documentary

Molly-Mae reportedly set to reveal Tommy Fury reunion in upcoming documentary

Why Squid Game is ending with season 3

Squid Game creator explains why show is ending with season 3

Love Island announce All Stars 2025 start date

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 start?

Love Island

Is Love Island's Marcel still married?

Is Love Island All Stars' Marcel Somerville still married?

Love Island

Squid Game viewers spot huge filming error in season 2 finale

Squid Game viewers spot huge filming error in season 2 finale

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias have fans convinced they're Instagram official

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias have fans convinced they're Instagram official

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 line up: Full cast revealed

Love Island

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations behind the show revealed

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations explained

Wicked's Michelle Yeoh drops Part 2 spoiler in viral Golden Globes clip

Wicked's Michelle Yeoh drops Part 2 spoiler in viral Golden Globes clip

Love Island exes reportedly both signed up for All Stars 2025

Love Island exes reportedly both signed up for All Stars 2025

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits