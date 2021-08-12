On Air Now
12 August 2021, 16:09
Chloe Bennet has quit her role as Blossom in The Powerpuff Girls remake, but why?
Chloe Bennet was set to play one of the three leads in the CW’s reboot of The Powerpuff Girls, but she has since quit the role.
Bennet was to play Blossom, and had shot the pilot episodes earlier this year, which were eventually scrapped and re-shot, with producers calling the first pilot “a miss.”
But why did Chloe quit Powerpuff? Here’s all the info…
Chloe quit her role as Blossom in The Powerpuff Girls remake, Powerpuff, due to scheduling conflicts.
Variety reports that Warner Bros wanted to extend Bennet’s option as they re-worked the pilot, but her busy schedule forced her to quit.
Casting for her replacement begins in a couple of months.
Dove Cameron remains as Bubbles in the new series, while Yana Perrault is still in place to play Buttercup.
It comes after The CW’s CEO confirmed the pilot for the reboot was being re-shot.
Mark Pedowitz said in May: "Sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss."
"We believe in the cast completely, we believe in Diablo [Cody] and Heather [Regnier], the writers, and we believe in the auspices of [executive producer] Greg Berlanti and Warner [Bros] Studios.
"In this case, the pilot didn't work. But because we see enough elements in there, we're going to give it another shot. We didn't want to go forward with what we had."
Powerpuff will also feature Scrubs actor Donald Faison as Professor Ultonium.
