Every Film & TV Show 'The Kissing Booth' Star Jacob Elordi Has Been In

What else has The Kissing Booth actor, Jacob Elordi, starred in? Picture: Getty

From rom-coms to drama to horror – Jacob Elordi has done it all! Here's everything the Kissing Booth Star has been in...

You may know Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn from The Kissing Booth, but what else has the young actor starred in?

The 24-year-old already has an impressive filmography, as his star rises we're sure he has many more exciting projects in the pipeline!

From Netflix smash-hits to Euphoria – let's jump into all the film and TV appearances Jacob has made...

Jacob Elordi makes his film debut in The Kissing Booth

We all know this one! Jacob really hit the ground running with his first-ever film role.

It comes as no surprise that this is one of his most notable features to date, the actor began work on the film series in 2018 and the rom-com has gone from strength to strength!

The Netflix prodigy has now partaken in three instalments of The Kissing Booth franchise, with the last flick hitting the streaming platform in August 2021!

Jacob Elordi is best known for his role in The Kissing Booth series. Picture: Netflix

Elordi stars in The Mortuary Collection

The Mortuary Collection is an anthology horror film released in September of 2019.

Jacob portrays the character of Jake in the experimental movie that saw the story unfold in a series of avante-garde segments.

Yet another genre that this star smashed out of the park!

Jacob makes his first TV appearance in The Bend

The 24-year-old talent adds another string to his bow with his first stint in the world of television!

Elordi played Lucas Jackson in The Bend in 2019 – a very busy time in the young man's career!

And before long the star scored yet another role on an impressive TV series...

Jacob Elordi stars in the main cast of Euphoria. Picture: Getty

Euphoria

In 2019, the Aussie actor was cast in the main cast of the HBO smash hit show, Euphoria!

Jacob stars alongside an icon of the screen, Zendaya, and Handmaid's Tale actress, Sydney Sweeney, in the edgy teen drama.

The show is officially returning for a second season and it's speculated to premiere in either late-2021 or early-2022 – we can't wait to see Jacob reprise his role as Nate Jacobs!

Jacob Elordi with Euphoria cast-mates, Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney and Storm Reid. Picture: Getty

Jacob Elordi scores the lead role in 2 Hearts

The Kissing Booth alumn continues with his trend of love-centric movies!

2 Hearts is a romantic drama that hit US theatres in late-2020! Jacob sure knows how to portray a dreamy love interest – that's for sure!

Jacob Elordi starred in another romance drama. Picture: 2 Hearts

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

The emerging actor tried his hand at humour with The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee, a comedy flick filmed in his native Austrailia!

The flick landed on Amazon Prime in July of last year, with Elordi playing the main role of Chase.

He really can do all the genres!

