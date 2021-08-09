What Time Is 'The Kissing Booth 3' Coming Out On Netflix?

What time is The Kissing Booth 3 coming out? Picture: Netflix

When is the flick landing on Netflix? Here's the exact time you can start streaming The Kissing Booth 3!

The Kissing Booth 3 is nearly here!

The third instalment of Netflix's mega-successful film series is finally landing on the streaming platform – but at what time?

We have all the info so you can watch the flick the minute it drops!

The Kissing Booth 3 comes out in August! Picture: Netflix

What time is the Kissing Booth 3 coming out?

The rom-com movie will be released on Wednesday, August the 11th.

The Kissing Booth 3 will be available to stream from 08:01 AM for UK viewers.

You can watch the YA movie the minute it drops on the platform. Picture: Netflix

New shows and films are usually released at midnight West Coast time in the States, which is eight hours behind us across the pond.

The final instalment of the smash-hit franchise will be uploaded at the same time all around the world!

Joey King is reprising her role as Elle Evans in the final flick. Picture: Netflix

We can't wait to see what the gang get up to!

August 11th can't come soon enough...

