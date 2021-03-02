Who Wins Love Island Australia Season 2?

2 March 2021, 17:20

Who wins Love Island Australia Season 2?
Who wins Love Island Australia Season 2? Picture: Channel Nine/ITV

Love Island Australia has returned for another series, but who has been crowned the winners of season 2?

Love Island Australia’s return to TV has seen many fans living out their dreams of summer vicariously through the brand-new line up of singletons.

Season 2 of the dating show was actually filmed back in 2019 but is currently being shown on ITV2 in the UK in 2021.

Despite the first season of the Aussie version of the show being filmed in Mallorca, they took the second season to Fiji, as it was a lot closer to where the contestants were based.

Are Any Love Island Australia Season 2 Couples Still Together?

With an already-heated storyline so far, who ends up winning Love Island Australia Season 2?

Let’s take a look…

*Warning - spoilers ahead!*

Who wins Love Island Australia Season 2?

Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham won Love Island Australia 2019.
Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham won Love Island Australia 2019. Picture: Channel Nine

If you’re dying to find out who won the second season of the Aussie dating show and can’t wait for the season finale, we’ve got the answer covered for you.

The couple who were crowned the winners of the show were Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham.

27-year-old model Anna and mortgage broker Josh went from strength to strength in the series and it was pretty much love for them from the get-go.

Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham split up in November 2020.
Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham split up in November 2020. Picture: Channel Nine

Anna and Josh even made their relationship official during their final week of the show and went on to split the prize money together!

Although they moved in together following their Love Island win, the couple announced in November last year that they had ended their relationship.

Love Island Australia is on at 9pm on ITV2 and available on the ITV Hub.

