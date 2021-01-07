Who Is Robin On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories So Far

7 January 2021, 17:31

The identity of Robin on The Masked Singer remains a secret
The identity of Robin on The Masked Singer remains a secret. Picture: ITV

Robin is just one of the celebrity costumes on The Masked Singer fans are trying to work out the identity of.

The Masked Singer UK is keeping TV lovers entertained every Saturday night as the biggest game of ‘guess who’ continues – and one of the characters whose identity remains a mystery is Robin.

Who Is Viking On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories Revealed

So far, only a few of the costumes have been unmasked with Alien unveiled as Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Seahorse being revealed as Mel B.

The panelists will return to guessing on The Masked Singer
The panelists will return to guessing on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

But Robin is yet to be unmasked and Joel Dommett, who hosts the show, will return with panelists Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross to play the guessing game.

Who is Robin on The Masked Singer?

Robin gave away a few clues during their first appearance on the show, saying in their VT: "I'm the robin and "I'm here to play. I'm ready to go the distance, think you can keep up?

"I'm trained and now I'm fighting fit for The Masked Singer. My costume is pretty fly. Tonight, nobody is gonna knock this Robin off its perch."

The identity of Robin remains a secret
The identity of Robin remains a secret. Picture: ITV

After their performance they had viewers scratching their heads even more when they added: “I may be a Robin, but I have been known to fly without wings."

A lot of speculation on Twitter points the identity to JLS star Aston Merrygold, with many saying his voice gave him away immediately.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday nights at 7pm on ITV.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Who is Viking on The Masked Singer UK? Let's take a look at the clues and theories...

Who Is Viking On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories Revealed

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl in September

All The Adorable Photos Of Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl

Olivia Wilde's relationship history, from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis to Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde Relationship History: From Ex Jason Sudeikis To Harry Styles

Kanye West is residing at his Wyoming ranch as his divorce from Kim Kardashian gets underway

Inside Kanye West’s Wyoming Ranch With Acres Of Land And Two Lakes

Zayn is dropping 'Vibez' and a rumoured album

Zayn Announces He's Dropping Track 'Vibez' With 'Album To Follow'

Zayn Malik

Zayn fans are convinced he has his third album on the way

Zayn Malik's New Album Is Coming: Title, Release Date And All The Details So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover