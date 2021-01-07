Who Is Robin On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories So Far

The identity of Robin on The Masked Singer remains a secret. Picture: ITV

Robin is just one of the celebrity costumes on The Masked Singer fans are trying to work out the identity of.

The Masked Singer UK is keeping TV lovers entertained every Saturday night as the biggest game of ‘guess who’ continues – and one of the characters whose identity remains a mystery is Robin.

So far, only a few of the costumes have been unmasked with Alien unveiled as Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Seahorse being revealed as Mel B.

The panelists will return to guessing on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

But Robin is yet to be unmasked and Joel Dommett, who hosts the show, will return with panelists Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross to play the guessing game.

Who is Robin on The Masked Singer?

Robin gave away a few clues during their first appearance on the show, saying in their VT: "I'm the robin and "I'm here to play. I'm ready to go the distance, think you can keep up?

"I'm trained and now I'm fighting fit for The Masked Singer. My costume is pretty fly. Tonight, nobody is gonna knock this Robin off its perch."

The identity of Robin remains a secret. Picture: ITV

After their performance they had viewers scratching their heads even more when they added: “I may be a Robin, but I have been known to fly without wings."

A lot of speculation on Twitter points the identity to JLS star Aston Merrygold, with many saying his voice gave him away immediately.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday nights at 7pm on ITV.

